Nikita Dragun under fire for “joking about death” with new RIP video

Influencer Nikita Dragun has come under fire after uploading a YouTube video with the title ‘RIP Nikita Dragun,’ with some accusing her of doing it to ‘seek attention.’

Nikita Dragun has been making videos on YouTube since 2013, uploading beauty related content for her 3.6 million subscribers across multiple platforms including Instagram.

Although she has an active fanbase, Nikita is no stranger to a controversy. In September, the YouTuber came under fire after releasing music for her song “D*ck,” with many claiming she was ‘exposing’ people by revealing private pictures and DMs.

This time, Dragun is being called out over the title of one of her newest YouTube videos. On October 8, she uploaded a video called ‘RIP Nikita Dragun,’ with the description reading: “Dearly, beloved we are gathered here today to lay to rest a woman with my names. Transsexual. Pop Star. CEO. Bad B. but to most known as simply Nikita Dragun. May she Rest In Pussystunt. R.I.P. 2019-2021.”

However, many were frustrated with the title of the video, claiming she was using it as clickbait and joking about death.

“Please don’t actually be joking about death. This is making me really worried, and if she did pass, it would be heartbreaking,” one commenter wrote.

“This is just sad,” another said. “Obviously you acted like you’re dead to gain the attention of your followers, which is the wrong way. Just as many others said: Death isn’t something to joke about.”

The backlash continued on Twitter, where Nikita had tweeted the hashtag ‘RIPNikitaDragun.’

If you're doing this for attention plz stop… N if not, I'm deeply concerned.. — ID (@fireworksj95) October 8, 2021

I swear to god, its so wrong to seek attention with death — Krista Sofia Elida Hourné (@kristahourne) October 8, 2021

“I swear to god, it’s so wrong to seek attention with death,” one user wrote, another saying, “if you’re doing this for attention, please stop.”

However, despite the backlash, there were still some fans supporting her under the video. Nikita has yet to respond to this current wave of criticism.