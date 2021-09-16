Nikita Dragun under fire for “exposing” men in her DMs in video for new single

YouTube beauty guru and TikTok star Nikita Dragun has come under fire for “exposing” images of men who have contacted her privately in her new music video.

YouTube beauty guru and Instagram influencer Nikita Dragun is certainly no stranger to the controversy spotlight.

Having been called out in the past for faking that high-end designer store Valentino closed their doors for her to shop in private, the makeup mogul has earned quite the reputation in the internet community.

Yet another scandal has come her way, however, after a recent Instagram music video showing off screenshots of different men (some of which have celebrity status) trying to flirt with her in her DMs.

Advertisement

Nikita Dragun “exposes” men in new music video

The YouTube star uploaded a short music video on September 15 simply entitled “D*ck.” Throughout the music video we see pictures of some of RuPaul’s Drag Race’s most iconic faces, including transgender woman Kylie Sonique Love.

Amid the flashes of these colorful queens, though, are images of texts and private messages that have been sent to Nikita by love-hungry suitors. These include model Michael Yerger, alongside iconic rapper Tyga.

Yerger’s text asks her “how was your night,” while Tyga’s DM simply reads “text me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Xtravaganza (@nikitadragun)

Quickly being slammed for showing off private messages in a public video, Nikita is trending on Twitter alongside Tygo at the time of writing.

Advertisement

“Okay I understand the optics of being mad that someone will never claim you in public, but what Nikita just did to Tyga is not cool,” fumes one angry writer.

Okay i understand the optics of being mad that someone will never claim you in public, but what Nikita just did to Tyga is not cool. Trans attracted ≠ Gay. He likes women, thats why he texted you in the first place🙄 — yeah totally (@_LiberaNosAmalo) September 16, 2021

Nikita also faced criticism for claiming to be the “first trans popstar,” with some pointing out other famous names like SOPHIE, the late Scottish pop artist who died in January 2021.

“Awake before 8 AM to find out that Nikita is releasing a trashy song outing Tyga and calling herself the ‘First Trans Pop Star.’ How does she still have a platform?” asks another.

Awake before 8 AM to find out that Nikita is releasing a trashy song outing Tyga and calling herself the “First Trans Pop Star.” How does she still have a platform? Not only is she outing someone, she’s also neglecting SOPHIE. Plus the little bit I heard was trash and garbage. — Brandon O'Malley (Zelda Fan) (@A_Zelda_Fanatic) September 16, 2021

A final respondent asks “okay so like you’re a woman so why ‘expose’ these men as if they’re doing something wrong?”

Advertisement

Okay so like you’re a woman so why “expose” these men as if they’re doing something wrong? Smh contradictory at its finest — Miss Zac (@Oshes) September 16, 2021

Tyga and Yerger have yet to respond to the video, but it has caused ripples through Nikita’s fanbase and haters alike.