Nijisanji blocks Selen Tatsuki from hosting international events

Nijisanji has blocked EN member Selen Tatsuki from hosting international events after she scheduled a now-canceled Fall Guys tournament on the assumption that old permissions granted by the VTuber agency were still valid.

In April 2023, Selen announced that she was working on a Fall Guys tournament on behalf of Nijisanji. The tournament would have seen members across all of the agency’s branches go head-to-head in the platforming battle royale game.

Much like her new outfit competition, the Fall Guys tournament was entirely funded and organized by Selen. However, it turns out that the decision to go ahead with this tournament was not approved by Nijisanji.

Selen Tatsuki ended up canceling the Fall Guys event after Nijisanji blocked her from making it or any future events international.

Selen Tatsuki can’t host cross-branch Nijsanji events anymore

Following the cancelation of the Fall Guys International Tournament, Selen Tatsuki stated that she is no longer able to organize international tournaments for Nijisanji.

The announcing tweet reads: “I really apologize to announce this but unfortunately despite everything I tried to make it work, I will not be able to hold the Fall Guys tournament anymore and will not be able to organize any more international tournaments from here on out.”

The dragon VTuber would then confirm that she is still allowed to “organize stuff within EN,” but not host tournaments that feature Nijisanji members across other branches.

Many fans were confused by the statement, not understanding what had led to such an outcome. Looking to explain the situation, Selen later provided a statement near the end of her Apex Legends stream on August 8.

She admitted: “I messed up earlier tweeting about my excitement and starting my plans of organizing the tournament as I assumed my old approvals for it was still a factor since I’ve been in discussion for it before the Puyo Tetris tournament. But I did get in trouble since it wasn’t finalized for the new date when I thought it was.”

Continuing on Selen elaborated: “We went back to negotiating, setting everything up again with a new date, but I was only given the option to keep it within EN this time. I wanted an international event, but sadly I couldn’t make it happen.”

Timestamp of 2:55:12

Nijisanji has not made any statement on the decision to block Selen from hosting international events. The VTuber company typically only comments following graduations such as with what happened to Mirei Gundou and Zaion LanZa.