NICKMERCS vs TimTheTatman ‘Battle of the Ages’ UFC Event: How to watch, players, more

Twitch streamer NICKMERCS is set to go against YouTuber TimTheTatman in the ‘Battle Of The Ages’ MFAM Gauntlet UFC event. Here’s everything we know about it, including how to watch, who is taking part, and what games they’re actually playing.

On June 11, 2022, it was revealed that NICKMERCS will go against TimTheTatman on July 1 during UFC International fight week in Las Vegas.

The announcement left fans wondering what the event would consist of and whether or not the two popular streamers were going to actually “square up” against each other in the Octagon.

More details have been made available regarding the event, so here’s everything we know about the upcoming MFAM Gauntlet ‘Battle of the Ages’ UFC event.

Life’s a trip man 😂 The team & I are beyond excited to work with the @UFC & take the MFAM Gauntlet to a whole new level. See y’all in Las Vegas baby! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lJpq3ogwSU — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) June 12, 2022

MFAM Gauntlet Battle of the Ages date, time, and how to watch

The next MFAM Gauntlet event, ‘Battle of the Ages’ will take place on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 2 pm ET/11:00 am PT

It will be available to watch live from the UFC X Fan Experience at the Las Vegas Convention Center and they will stream it live on the UFC Twitch channel.

The MFAM Gauntlet: NICKMERCS vs TimTheTatman

Much like a traditional UFC event, there will be two different ‘cards’ during the MFAM Gauntlet event.

The MFAM Gauntlet will consist of NICKMERCS vs TimTheTatman, who will be “squaring up” against each other in the virtual Octagon in EA SPORTS UFC 4. The two will be coached in real-time by UFC athletes Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Adrian Yanez.

The event will also feature a 3V3 Apex Legends matchup that will be commentated by NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman.

Here are the players from each team that is participating:

FaZe Clan

FaZe Kalei

FaZe Nio

Stable Ronaldo

Complexity

DiazBiffle

Claraatwork

LuckyChamu

There’s likely to be more information regarding the event that will be released in the upcoming weeks. We’ll make sure to update this article as that happens.