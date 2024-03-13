xQc says there’s “no shot” Mike Tyson wins Jake Paul boxing match

Streaming star xQc isn’t convinced that Mike Tyson will take the W in his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul, saying the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ is just too “old.”

Jake Paul is taking his boxing endeavors to the next level with a fight against none other than ‘Iron Mike’ Tyson, which will air live on Netflix this July.

The massive announcement was met with a good amount of shock and speculation among combat sports fans, who are largely divided on who they think will come out on top.

Those in Jake’s corner believe that 57-year-old Tyson is too simply old to hold up in the ring, while others believe his skill and experience far outweigh Jake’s youthful strength and speed.

For instance, boxing legend Amir Khan claimed Tyson could still “really hurt” Paul, while Logan Paul claim’s his little brother’s opponent is too “senile” to fight.

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul will face off against boxing legend Mike Tyson live on Netflix on July 20.

It seems that popular streamer xQc is in agreement with Logan’s stance on the subject after he reacted to Mike Tyson’s training footage with a friend during a March 13 stream.

xQc casts doubt on “old” Mike Tyson’s boxing skills

After taking a look at Iron Mike’s boxing skills these days, xQc made it clear that he thinks the legendary fighter is simply too “old” to win a fight against Jake, who boasts a 9-1 record, knocking out his last two opponents in the very first round.

“I’m a Mike Tyson expert, and I’m telling you right now, I’m pretty sure he’s gonna kill him,” the streamer’s buddy said.

“Yeah, but he’s old, though,” xQc argued. “Like, how do you know he can do this for a long time, with how old he is? He has physiological limitations at his age that are undeniable.”

“I just think he has a certain technique that’s gonna hurt a lot,” his friend shot back — but xQc wasn’t convinced, saying there’s “no shot” Mike takes the W over Jake on July 20.

For now, the jury’s still out on which fighter will win. That being said, the news has certainly sparked up a heated debate online as these two boxers gear up for one of the biggest exhibitions we’ve seen thus far.