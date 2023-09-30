NICKMERCS to deliver ultimate fan experience with MFAM Central in Vegas

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is set to take MFAM Central to new heights, promising “one of the most banging parties of the year” with MFAM Vegas 2023.

NICKMERCS is set to host the third annual MFAM Central, a standalone dedicated fan experience and total-resort takeover at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This year, the event promises to be even more spectacular, featuring exclusive community experiences spanning various venues, including restaurants, lounges, theaters, and nightclubs.

Article continues after ad

“We’ve always gone big for MFAM Central but this year we’re going even bigger,” said Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff. “The golf tournament, Faze Arcade, UFC watch party and of course, just hanging out as a community – it’s all for them and I can’t wait to welcome everyone to Vegas at the Palms Casino Resort as we host one of the most banging parties of the year.”

Article continues after ad

The event kicks off with the “MFAM Classic” golf tournament on Friday, October 20, where 12 four-person teams, pairing VIPs with active MFAM community members, will compete for light-hearted fun on the fairways.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

On the same day, fans can also enjoy the FaZe Arcade, presented by Xfinity, featuring retro arcade games, PC and console setups, special guest appearances, and complimentary food and beverages. The arcade will also serve as the official home of NICKMERCS meet and greets.

The excitement continues with the FaZe Clan After Party at Kaos Nightclub at the Palms, featuring a headline musical performance. Fans are encouraged to follow ‘FazeClan’ and ‘MFAMCentral’ for a chance to RSVP for free tickets.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On Saturday, October 21, the 2,500-seat Pearl Theater will host a premium viewing of UFC 294, featuring the highly anticipated Makhachev vs. Oliveira rematch for the UFC lightweight title, with celebrity fighters and VIPs in attendance.

Registration for the ‘FaZe Arcade’ is now open, and individual ‘interest forms’ may also be submitted for the MFAM Classic and MFAM UFC watch party.