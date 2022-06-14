NICKMERCS reveals how he’s actually “squaring up” vs TimTheTatman at UFC event

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has officially revealed how he’s actually “squaring up” with TimTheTatman at the upcoming MFAM Gauntlet UFC event: Battle Of The Ages.

On June 10, NICKMERCS posted a cryptic tweet teasing a UFC-related event that put the Twitch streamer against the one and only TimTheTatman.

The “Battle Of The Ages” event was revealed two days later during a scheduled pay-per-view, UFC 275, leaving fans wondering if NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman were set to square up inside of the octagon.

In a YouTube video on June 14, Kolcheff revealed how he’s actually going to “square up” with TimTheTatman — quashing rumors of a potential physical fight.

NICKMERCS “squaring up” with TimTheTatman

“Now when we originally rolled out this announcement, it kind of left a lot of people thinking that we were squaring up,” NICKMERCS explained. “Now, I’m gonna keep it a buck fifty with you okay? We’re not squaring up.”

He went on to explain that the duo will be “squaring up” on stage in EA Sports UFC 4, and are getting coached by actual UFC athletes.

Alongside their own 1v1 UFC match, NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman will lead their own three-person Apex Legends teams.

(Topic at 1:00 in the video)

NICKMERCS also went on to give fans an idea of who else will be featured during the event: FaZe Kalei, FaZe Nio, and The Baka Bros.

At the time of writing, the event lineup isn’t fully known — but Complexity star Claraatwork posted a tweet detailing that she will be going up against Kalei.

We’ll be sure to update this article as more information becomes available, but at least we know now that the two streaming stars are not physically fighting.