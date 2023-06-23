How to watch MFAM Gauntlet at UFC X: NICKMERCS vs Scump, dates & times, more

Twitch star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is bringing the MFAM Gauntlet to UFC Fight Week for the second year in a row, and this time he’s going up against Call of Duty legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner.

During UFC Fight Week in July 2022, NICKMERCS went up against TimTheTatman in the “Battle of the Ages” MFAM Gauntlet event.

Kolcheff ended up taking home the trophy before members of FaZe and Complexity went up against each other in one of the most popular events of the year.

UFC X kicks off in July 2023, and NICKMERCS is bringing the event back — but this time he’s going head-to-head against Scump. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

How to watch MFAM Gauntlet “Battle of the Champs” NICKMERCS vs Scump

The MFAM Gauntlet will take place during UFC X on Friday, July 7, 2023, from 12 pm to 3 pm PT and will continue on Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 12 pm to 4 pm PT.

Friday will be an in-person-only event, while Saturday will be streamed on the UFC Twitch channel as well as the channel of all participating talent.

The format, titles, and team assignments for the NICKMERCS vs Scump event will be announced at the start. Day one of the event will be an open tournament series where fans can compete for a spot on Team Scump as well as VIP tickets to UFC 290 that same night.

MFAM Gauntlet NICKMERCS vs Scump participants

On top of NICKMERCS and Scump, here are the other streaming talent participating in the 2023 UFC X MFAM Gauntlet:

JoeWo

DiazBiffle

Repullze

LuckyChamu

FaZe ZooMaa

Tommey

Alexia Ray

This is the first big announcement from NICKMERCS’ camp, since his return to streaming following his recent Pride controversy, which he has confirmed that he stands by, after Call of Duty removed his operator skin.

It’s not clear yet what games will be played at the MFAM Gauntlet event, but we’ll be sure to update this article as the event gets closer and more information is released.