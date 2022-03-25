NICKMERCS takes swipe at Dr Disrespect for NFTs and demands Project Moon feature

NICKMERCS has taken a swipe at Dr Disrespect on Twitter over his use of NFTs as a utility in his upcoming game: ‘Project Moon,’ while also demanding Doc add a specific feature.

Over the last few years, NICKMERCS and Dr Disrespect have gone back and forth with each other on social media and streams. The MFAM leader even went as far as saying he could beat Doc in a fight.

Dr Disrespect and his game studio ‘Midnight Society’ has received a bit of flak recently, after they announced that their games Founders Pass will be provided using an NFT.

NICKMERCS joined in on the flak on Twitter as he called out the Two-Time for using NFTs — while also demanding his upcoming game have aim assist.

NICKMERCS takes swipe at Dr Disrespect

On March 22, NICKMERCS replied to a tweet from FaZe Nio that included a clip of the Call of Duty player quickly killing enemies in the game. He said: “Question. Am I supposed to see what you’re destroying? Because I cant. It’s happening too fast.”

Seconds later, Dr Disrespect replied to his tweet stating that controller players have a lot to learn — implying that people who use controllers would not be able to shoot as fast as Nio did in his clip.

Nick replied: “Your little game better have aim assist. Already pissing me off with the NFT bulls**t. Lock it in, old man.”

As people were giving Dr Disrespect flak over the use of NFTs in his new game, the leader of the Champions Club addressed the situation on stream.

“Listen, in regards to NFTs you don’t have to have NFTs to play the game,” he said. “It doesn’t change your experience of the game once it releases and it will continue to be free-to-play. You can’t buy your way to win.”

If you’re interested in learning more about Two-Time’s new game, check out our hub.