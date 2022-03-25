Camila Cabello reveals insane way ASMR affects her music career: “It’s a blessing and a curse”

Popular musician Camila Cabella has revealed on Instagram how her interest in ASMR has affected her career, specifically with interviews.

25-year-old Camila Cabello began her rise to popularity in 2012 when she auditioned for the TV talent competition ‘The X Factor’ where she ended up teaming up with four other contestants to create ‘Fifth Harmony.’

Since then, she’s collaborated with the likes of Shawn Mendes, Machine Gun Kelly, Pitbull, and J Balvin.

Cabello recently revealed in a series of Instagram stories how her interest in ASMR occasionally has an interesting effect on her career.

How ASMR affects Camila Cabello’s career

With a trio of messages and pictures posted to her Instagram Stories, the X-Factor contestant revealed how her interest in ASMR occasionally affects her during interviews.

“Doing interviews and an interviewer has an ASMR voice. I get head tingles so hard and just wanna sleep,” the singer explained. “ASMR causes such real body sensations for me. I get crazy waves of head tingles and am so relaxed I could knock out.

“A blessing and a curse, though, because when I’m doing an interview and ‘ASMR brain’ takes over, I feel like I’m about to fall asleep.”

ASMR, or Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, is a tingling sensation that begins on your scalp and moves down the back of your neck through your spine.

It signifies a euphoric experience and has influenced a genre of videos on YouTube and live streams across Twitch and social media. At the time of writing, YouTube hosts over 15 million AMSR videos.

When it comes to the genre on Twitch, creators like Asmongold have expressed their worry about its effect on the platform’s ads — while Amouranth has taken over the site with her ASMR streams.