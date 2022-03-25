Lilypichu’s compliment to Valkyrae completely backfires: “This is why I’m single”

Lilypichu decided to give Valkyrae a compliment about her potential voice acting skills — but the comment completely backfired, leaving Valkyrae contemplating her dating life.

Lily ‘Lilypichu’ Ki and Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter are both top-tier streamers with audiences ranging in the millions.

While both streamers often broadcast themselves playing games with friends, Lilypichu is also a musician and voice actress, most recently lending her voice to ‘Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro’s’ Yoshi.

As such, it makes sense that Lily has a penchant for spotting potential voice acting talent — which is exactly what she did during a recent Valorant stream with Valkyrae.

Valkyrae shocked by Lilypichu’s voice acting comment

She, Rae, and several other streamers were queued up and ready to get into the game when Lily pointed out that Valkyrae could be a good voice actor for a certain character type.

Unfortunately, that particular type wasn’t exactly what Rae is aiming for.

“Oh Rae, you’d be such a good voice actress for like, little boys,” Pichu said.

“Huh? What?” came the replies from their fellow streamers, prompting Pichu to explain her comment.

“No, like, you’re voice acting — you would be a good voice actor for little boys,” she clarified before breaking into laughter. “You sounded like a twelve-year-old boy for a second. I mean this in a complimentary manner!”

“That was my voice, Lily!” Rae shot back. “I wasn’t even acting!”

“I know!” Pichu replied. “I just think there’s a tone to your voice that you could be really good at little kid voices, you know? People need that voice in a lot of animation and shows and games and stuff, you know? Oh my god, that came out so bad.”

“Damn, maybe this is why I’m single!” Valkyrae said. “Because I sound like a twelve-year-old boy. F**k. How do I sound sexier?”

Although it’s clear that Lily only meant to give a compliment, the kerfuffle certainly made for a hilarious moment between the group of streamers, some of whom are set to participate in the upcoming Pros vs Noobs Valorant Showmatch.