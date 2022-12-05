Dr Disrespect drops Deadrop trailer hint for Game Awards, but there’s a catch

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

Dr Disrespect’s fans are so excited to see more from his Midnight Society studio that they asked whether its game, Deadrop, will be revealed at the Game Awards 2022… And he has left the door wide open for the future.

Doc’s studio is working on a vertical battle royale shooter game, with ambitions to compete with industry leaders such as Call of Duty and Apex Legends in the future.

The project has been criticized in the past for its integration of NFTs and blockchain technology, though the streaming star has moved to reassure players about how it will work in-game.

Those who want to see more of Deadrop have been eyeing up moments on the video game release calendar ever since it was first announced in July.

Next up is The Game Awards 2022 on December 8, where the Game of the Year will be crowned, coupled with multiple trailers from across the industry… But will Deadrop be there?

Will Dr Disrespect’s Deadrop be at The Game Awards?

Dr Disrespect has confirmed that Midnight Society’s Deadrop game will not be at The Game Awards 2022 presentation – but he’s not prepared to rule things out in the future.

“What are the chances we see you on Thursday at the Game Awards presenting, or with an announcement for Deadrop?” one viewer asked, with a five-dollar donation.

He replied: “Zero percent chance… Zero percent chance. THIS year.”

The Two-Time could be hinting at a future reveal trailer for The Game Awards, noting that presenter Geoff Keighley has his number.

“Don’t get it mistaken though. Geoff [Keighley] knows the flip phone. He knows it,” the Doc continued.

“We just have it on mute, for now, we’ll turn it on when we’re ready… You know what I mean, champs?”

The streamer’s AAA development studio has already been showing off different features and innovations with its Founder’s Pass owners, through regular snapshots where they gather feedback in waves.

However, it appears members of the Champions Club are becoming restless for something more substantial. Who knows… While it is not confirmed, Deadrop could be on the menu for The Game Awards 2023.