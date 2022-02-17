NICKMERCS claims he could beat “skinny” Dr Disrespect in a fight

The friendly rivalry between NICKMERCS and Dr Disrespect has continued with the former claiming that despite Doc’s height advantages, he could take the ‘skinny’ streamer in a bout.

There’s always been a trading of bravado when it comes to NICKMERCS and Dr Disrespect, with each gaming personality having their own unique qualities. Nick is shorter but more arguably more muscular and stocky, whereas Dr Disrespect is a towering 6’8 giant with some impressive guns of his own.

However, Nick shed some light on a meeting he had with the Doc, and after some brief analysis why, he confidently proclaimed that he would have the Doc’s number if the two were to square off.

Advertisement

Would Dr Disrespect fall to NICKMERCS?

During his February 16, live stream, NICKMERCS went on record as saying he was a ‘genetic guy’ and was fascinated by individuals that deviate from the norm.

Read More: Biggest Twitch Records

Given that Dr Disrespect is 6’8 and allegedly has a 37-inch vertical leap, it would seem that he falls nicely into that category. But Nick said: “He’s very tall, very tall, but he’s skinny.”

Nick went on to describe a meeting he had with the Doc: “I met him, I shook his hand, I gave him a little hug, I put my hand on his chest, very, very flat and skinny, y’know? I squeeze his trap.”

Advertisement

After completing his full analysis of Doc after ‘sizing him up’, Nick, with a wide and cocky grin, made a statement to his chat: “I got him. I 100% got him.”

Nick alluded to the fact he weighs more than Doc, despite being much shorter, and feels his build would be enough to take down Dr Disrespect.

As many people have pointed out, in a fight situation, Doc’s 6’8 frame would give him an unbelievable reach advantage, an imperative factor in a fight. As yet, there has been no official response from the Doc on NICKMERC’s comments, but we’re pretty sure the 2x back-to-back, 1993 and 1994 Blockbuster video games champion won’t let this slide.

Advertisement

Perhaps we need a Twitch boxing event to settle it once and for all.