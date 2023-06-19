NICKMERCS announces streaming return 12 days after Pride Month drama & CoD skin saga

Almost two weeks removed from Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff’s divisive Pride Month tweet, the Twitch streamer has now marked his return date to the platform.

On June 7, NICKMERCS hit send on a tweet that would dramatically alter the course of his month. A divisive comment arguing “little children” should be ‘left alone’ in schools regarding the acknowledgment of Pride Month. His 10-word response to the matter erupted across social media.

In a matter of hours the post had spread well beyond the FaZe Clan content creator’s typical sphere of influence and caught fire all over mainstream media. One day later, video game publishing giant Activision pulled his custom NICKMERCS operator bundle from the Call of Duty store.

Standing by his comments all the while, close friend and fellow content creator TimTheTatman also joined the conversation, asking Activision to remove his custom operator bundle from the game as well in solidarity. Ever since, the whole ordeal has split communities across the board, with thousands chiming in on the situation.

Now almost a fortnight on from the genesis of the controversy, NICKMERCS is returning to a live setting, with his next Twitch broadcast now locked in.

“Streams are back tomorrow, [see you] soon gang,” he recently shared in an Instagram story. Monday, June 19 will therefore mark his return to the platform, 10 days since his last appearance. Content on his multiple YouTube channels has also been halted during this turbulent time.

Given his Twitter fandom skyrocketed amid the ensuing drama, there’s no doubt NICKMERCS’ first stream back on Twitch will draw quite the crowd too. In fact, even while remaining offline during the controversy, his Twitch account has still only grown, amassing almost two thousand new followers a day at the height of the saga.

As for what to expect with his first livestream back, we’re sure thousands watching along will be eager to hear more about the situation from his perspective. Whether or not he’ll choose to address it head-on with a more elaborate statement, however, remains to be seen.

We’ll be sure to update you here tomorrow as further details emerge from his return to the spotlight.