TimTheTatman asks Activision to remove his CoD bundle in support of NICKMERCS

NICKMERCS had his Operator skin bundle removed from Call of Duty following a controversial tweet. Now, TimTheTatman has called on the developers to remove his bundle as well to show his “support” for Nick.

The NICKMERCS controversy has, in many ways, divided the CoD community. In the hours following his initial tweet related to a Pride Month event, he was called out by several fellow content creators and big figures within the Call of Duty community and beyond.

That said, he also had the support of those who agreed with his tweet. However, the developers behind Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 removed his skin from the joint store and said they were “focused on celebrating PRIDE with our employees and community”.

This led to Dr. Disrespect uninstalling Warzone 2 while he was live, and now TimTheTatman is calling for the Modern Warfare 2 developers to remove his bundle from the game as well.

TimTheTatman wants CoD devs to remove his skin from the store

Despite TimTheTatman not being embroiled in the drama that’s enveloped NICKMERCS over the days following his controversial tweet, he now wants his skin bundle to be removed from the shop in solidarity with his close friend.

Tim didn’t say whether or not he supports Nick’s message, but he expressed that he wants to support his friend and have his bundle removed from the store if NICKMERCS’ isn’t available for purchase.

“NICKMERCS has been my friend for years- we went in getting our CoD operators together. It feels wrong for me to have mine and him no longer have his. In support of my friend, please remove the timthetatman bundle.”

Both Tim and his viewers have enjoyed seeing the skin in-game, with him even getting swarmed by an army of Tims in-game. Loyal fans who bought the Operator bundle were clearly happy with their purchase.

That said, fans of Tim have voiced their support for both him and NICKMERCS amid the controversy, and the tweet went viral just minutes after it was posted.

Activision is yet to respond to the matter. We’ll be sure to update you here should his skin be removed in the coming hours.

It’s yet unclear if people who own either the TimTheTatman or NICKMERCS skins will be able to refund their purchases.