NICKMERCS demands fans stop donating to hot tub streamers with his name - Dexerto

Legendary Twitch star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff made it clear that he is sick of his fans donating to hot tub streamers while using his name and wants them to stop.

Twitch’s hot tub meta finally reached a boiling point last week when Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa revealed the platform had completely suspended advertising on her channel, costing her nearly half a million dollars a year.

A few days later, Twitch announced a brand new Pools, Hot Tubs and Beaches category separate from Just Chatting that is designed to better suit advertisers who don’t want their ads shown on more sexualized streams.

Advertisement

Despite all the controversy over hot tub broadcasts, it seems they’re here to stay and are accepted on Twitch. Now, with the meta legitimized, fans of NICKMERCS are trolling the Warzone mega star by using his name when donating to hot tub streamers.

Fans are donating to Hot Tub streams on Twitch using @NICKMERCS's name 😆 pic.twitter.com/U3s01ZUu7L — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) May 24, 2021

On May 24, NICKMERCS debated even showing his viewers what was going on, admitting that it would probably make them “do it even more,” but decided to bite the bullet anyway.

Read More: YouTube agrees to meet with Dr Disrespect after rant

“This sh*t crazy,” he said while pulling up either Amouranth’s hot tub stream or a scammer pretending to be her. In the bottom left-hand corner, NICKMERCS was supposedly the biggest donator of the broadcast. “What am I seeing? What we doing?”

Advertisement

Clearly at a loss for words, Kolcheff tried to express that he wasn’t fond of viewers using his name for their donations.

“What are we doing?” he repeated, staring directly at the camera with a confused expression on his face.

Read More: Alinity thinks new Twitch category could end infamous hot tub meta

Clearly, some fans were under the impression that he was the one actually donating, so he felt the need to set the record straight.

“I didn’t do that! One of you motherf**kers is going in there and it ain’t just her, there are a bunch of hers. You guys are going around donating with NICKMERCS in the name,” he explained. “Stop f**king doing that sh*t. Use your own f**king name, man!”

Advertisement

It’s unclear if the fans will really stop now that Nick has requested it, but if you ever see NICKMERCS as a top donator for a hot tub stream, it’s safe to assume that he wasn’t the one giving away money.