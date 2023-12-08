Nicki Minaj disses Megan Thee Stallion on Pink Friday 2 track ‘FTCU’

Nicki Minaj takes a shot at Megan Thee Stallion on standout track “FTCU” from her just-released Pink Friday 2.

Nicki Minaj is back with a vengeance. With her long-awaited sequel, Pink Friday 2, Minaj proves to be musically adept and at the top of her spitting game. From sampling Billie Eilish and Cyndi Lauper to swerving from sensitive ballads to thumping verses, she is as good as she’s ever been.

As of this writing, the album vaulted to the No. 1 slot on iTunes, with many speculating she could move enough pure units to make an impression on the Billboard 200 chart.

With one of the album’s essential cuts, the rapper doesn’t hold back when it comes to dishing out a few cutting bars.

Nicki Minaj performs at the 2023 VMAs

Nicki Minaj disses Megan Thee Stallion on “FTCU”

With “FTCU,” from Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj takes a swipe at Megan Thee Stallion with one of its more incisive lyrics.

“Stay in your Tory lane, b****, I’m not Iggy,” she spits.

As fans speculated, this line could be a reference to Megan Thee Stallion for “notoriously stealing from Iggy Azalea her entire career,” they wrote, adding a side-by-side comparison of their music.

There’s another person this particular lyric could be about. Fans took to Genius.com, the popular lyric site, to add a citation to the lyric.

“Nicki could also be coming for Meghann Cuniff, a legal journalist often referred to as ‘MeghannTheeReporter,’ who reported heavily on the Megan and Tory case,” they offered.

Cuniff reportedly shared an Iggy Azalea letter—in which Azalea wrote about Tory Lanez’s character during the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. Cuniff also reported on the Kenneth Petty (Minaj’s husband) rape case from 1995. “Stay in your Tory lane,” might just be a reference to both cases here.

Per usual, Nicki Minaj uses the power of her words to address her personal life covertly. We may never know the true intention behind the lyric, but either way, she is none too happy. Time will tell if Megan Thee Stallion responds.

