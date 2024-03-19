Nicki Minaj fans frustrated after she cancels concert last minute over health issues

Nicki Minaj canceled her tour date in New Orleans last minute and fans are outraged.

Nicki Minaj kicked off her Pink Friday 2 World Tour on March 1. This marks her first tour in five years since her 2019 world tour with Juice Wrld.

Though she was supposed to take the stage in New Orleans on Monday, March 18, Minaj had to cancel her performance due to health concerns.

Fans have since reacted, saying it was unfair to have made concert-goers wait until the last minute to find out she wouldn’t be performing.

Nicki Minaj cancels concert just hours beforehand

Smoothie King Center, the arena in which Minaj’s concert was supposed to be held on Monday night, alerted fans via Instagram about Minaj being unable to perform.

“Due to doctor’s orders, Nicki Minaj must reschedule her NOLA show tonight. As Nicki is still sick, our team does not want to run the risk of getting others sick, and Nicki would not be able to give NOLA the show they deserve,” the post read.

The statement from Smoothie King Center also said they were “working diligently to find a new date” and urged fans to “hold onto your tickets,” as they would be informing them soon about Minaj’s make-up date.

Fans of Minaj, however, weren’t thrilled about the concert being canceled mere hours before she was supposed to take the stage.

“She ain’t just get sick a few hours ago. This should’ve been announced this morning or yesterday. This is extremely last minute and I’m frustrated,” said one fan via IG.

“I just drove all the way to New Orleans. Her health is important but I wish they said something earlier,” agreed another.

One fan even deemed the cancellation “insane,” while others hoped that fans would be given a refund if Minaj decided not to perform at a later date.

As for Minaj’s next performance, she is supposed to take the stage on Wednesday, March 20, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. At this time, it is unknown if her doctor’s orders will interfere.

