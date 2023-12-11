Nicki Minaj announces worldwide Pink Friday 2 2024 tour: Dates, tickets, more

Nicki Minaj announces worldwide Pink Friday 2 2024 tour: Dates, tickets, moreYoutube: Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj announced her upcoming Pink Friday 2 World Tour. Here’s everything we know, including where to buy tickets and tour dates.
Nicki Minaj is riding high these days. The talented rapper released her latest album, Pink Friday 2, a sequel to her defining Pink Friday, on December 8. Along with the release, Barbz trended “Gag City” with various photos of movie characters and brands arriving in a pink-hued utopia. Talk about free promo!
The fresh-pressed album, which includes a Megan Thee Stallion diss, features numerous collaborators, including Drake, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, and Future.
To further promote and celebrate the record, Minaj heads out on a worldwide tour in 2024. Here’s everything we know so far.
Pink Friday 2 2024 World Tour Dates & Locations
Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 Tour will trot across the globe, zig-zagging from the United States to France, Germany, and other countries.
- March 1: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- March 3: Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- March 8: Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- March 10: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- March 13: Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- March 15: Inglewood, CA – Hollywood Park Grounds
- March 18: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- March 20: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- March 22: Orlando, FL – Amway Center
- March 26: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- March 28: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- March 29: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- March 30: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- April 1: Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
- April 2: Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- April 4: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- April 5: Hartford, CT – XL Center
- April 7: Raleigh, NC – Dorothea Dix Park
- April 10: Boston, MA – TD Garden
- April 12: Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- April 13: Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- April 17: Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
- April 18: Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
- April 20: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- April 24: Chicago, IL – United Center
- April 27: Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
- May 2: Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Cente
- May 9: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- May 11: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- May 12: Austin, TX – Moody Center
- May 25: Manchester, England – Co-Op Live
- May 26: Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena
- May 28: London, England – The O2
- June 1: Paris, France – Accor Arena
- June 2: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- June 5: Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
- June 7: Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena
More dates will be announced at a later date.
Where to buy tickets for Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 2024 Tour
Fans can buy tickets for Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 2024 Tour on her official website, in partnership with Live Nation. Tickets become available on December 15, 2023.
Minaj also dubbs the forthcoming venture as the Gag City Tour.
The tour marks an important moment for Nicki Minaj. It’s her first solo headlining tour since her The Pinkprint run back in 2016. With the success of Pink Friday 2—projections indicate an easy ride to No. 1 on the Billboard 200—the rapper is certainly proving her staying power.
