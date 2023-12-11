Nicki Minaj announces worldwide Pink Friday 2 2024 tour: Dates, tickets, more

Nicki Minaj announced her upcoming Pink Friday 2 World Tour. Here’s everything we know, including where to buy tickets and tour dates.

Nicki Minaj is riding high these days. The talented rapper released her latest album, Pink Friday 2, a sequel to her defining Pink Friday, on December 8. Along with the release, Barbz trended “Gag City” with various photos of movie characters and brands arriving in a pink-hued utopia. Talk about free promo!

The fresh-pressed album, which includes a Megan Thee Stallion diss, features numerous collaborators, including Drake, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, and Future.

To further promote and celebrate the record, Minaj heads out on a worldwide tour in 2024. Here’s everything we know so far.

Youtube: Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj performs at the 2023 VMAs

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 Tour will trot across the globe, zig-zagging from the United States to France, Germany, and other countries.

March 1: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena March 3: Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Denver, CO – Ball Arena March 8: Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena March 10: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena March 13: Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center March 15: Inglewood, CA – Hollywood Park Grounds

Inglewood, CA – Hollywood Park Grounds March 18: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center March 20: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena March 22: Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Orlando, FL – Amway Center March 26: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center March 28: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Newark, NJ – Prudential Center March 29: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center March 30: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

New York, NY – Madison Square Garden April 1: Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena April 2: Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena April 4: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center April 5: Hartford, CT – XL Center

Hartford, CT – XL Center April 7: Raleigh, NC – Dorothea Dix Park

Raleigh, NC – Dorothea Dix Park April 10: Boston, MA – TD Garden

Boston, MA – TD Garden April 12: Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center April 13: Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum April 17: Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre April 18: Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena April 20: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena April 24: Chicago, IL – United Center

Chicago, IL – United Center April 27: Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Minneapolis, MN – Target Center May 2: Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Cente

Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Cente May 9: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Houston, TX – Toyota Center May 11: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center May 12: Austin, TX – Moody Center

Austin, TX – Moody Center May 25: Manchester, England – Co-Op Live

Manchester, England – Co-Op Live May 26: Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena

Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena May 28: London, England – The O2

London, England – The O2 June 1: Paris, France – Accor Arena

Paris, France – Accor Arena June 2: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome June 5: Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena June 7: Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

More dates will be announced at a later date.

Where to buy tickets for Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 2024 Tour

Fans can buy tickets for Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 2024 Tour on her official website, in partnership with Live Nation. Tickets become available on December 15, 2023.

Minaj also dubbs the forthcoming venture as the Gag City Tour.

The tour marks an important moment for Nicki Minaj. It’s her first solo headlining tour since her The Pinkprint run back in 2016. With the success of Pink Friday 2—projections indicate an easy ride to No. 1 on the Billboard 200—the rapper is certainly proving her staying power.

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.