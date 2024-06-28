Jujutsu Kaisen fans divided over Megan thee Stallion’s latest song

Megan thee Stallion’s newest re-recorded track is full of Jujutsu Kaisen references, sparking a split response in the anime community.

It’s no secret that Megan thee Stallion is an avid anime fan. In fact, she’s one of the most vocal celebrities about her fondness for the Japanese animated media. In the past, she’s cosplayed as many anime characters, including Satoru Gojo.

Now, ahead of her upcoming studio album ‘Megan’, she’s released her re-recorded sample track titled ‘Otaku Hot Girl’. This song has multiple Jujutsu Kaisen references, and names popular characters like Gojo, Yuji, and Sukuna.

Some of this track’s lyrics say, “Ayy, can’t touch me like Gojo”, “Fightin’ demons in my head like I’m Itadori”, and “Bow down when I pop out like Sukuna.” She also uses Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2’s original soundtrack as the ad sample in her song.

A lot of anime fans are delighted with this new track – especially since it shows anime’s growing global popularity. One such fan commented on X/Twitter, “Just found out she sampled from JJK too, she’s so real for that.”

Another joined, “She’s a real one for this,” while a third added, “So, how do we get Gege to listen to this song?” Someone else wrote, “I’ll bow down for Gojo and Megan anytime.”

But some people aren’t impressed by this at all. In fact, many are criticizing the track for its quality of music and lyrics, despite appreciating the Jujutsu Kaisen references.

One Reddit user commented, “I listen to Megan (sometimes) but the lyrics… what made her think it was good?” Another followed, “This would be cool and all if Megan Thee Stallion actually made music that was listenable.”

One X user harshly criticized the artist, saying, “And she still has zero music coherency, zero entertainment value, and zero talent. Gross,” joined by another who simply wrote, “Cringe, not gonna lie.”

Despite the backlash, many Jujutsu Kaisen fans are showering love on ‘Otaku Hot Girl’, and looking forward to more from Megan thee Stallion.

