Are Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat beefing? Fans claim ‘Cowgirl’ song caused rift

Nicki Minaj revealed that an original “Cowgirl” feature fell apart, and fans speculate it’s about Doja Cat.

Nicki Minaj broke records with her new album, Pink Friday 2. When the set debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Minaj became the female rapper with the most No. 1s on the chart. In the tracking week, the album shifted 228,000 equivalent album units, the highest sum for a female rapper in the 2020s.

Amid speculation that Minaj takes shots as Megan Thee Stallion on album track “FTCU,” another female rapper steps into the crosshairs with “Cowgirl.” Doja Cat reportedly was supposed to feature on the song, but the creative partnership quickly fell apart. The song now features Lourdiz.

In an interview with Open Thoughts, Minaj spoke openly about what happened. “The person first recorded it and sent it back,” she said. Sometime later, the person claimed they were “in a different era” and could no longer collaborate. More back and forth ensued. “We got another few comments saying that they don’t really think I like them,” she added.

Youtube: Open Thoughts Nicki Minaj being interviewed for Open Thoughts

Fans speculate Nicki Minaj’s “Cowgirl” was supposed to feature Doja Cat

Even though Nicki Minaj doesn’t mention Doja Cat by name, fans speculate it is about her.

“Doja kept talking about how Scarlet was her heavy rap album. Cowgirl would be a singing track so it wouldn’t match her heavy rap era,” wrote one fan.

“I can tell that Nicki genuinely wanted Doja on this album cus she keeps speaking abt it but she’s making herself seem angry and bitter even when she isn’t,” another said.

“Doja recorded the feature and then didn’t clear the vocals,” one fan wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

Someone else asked, “If Doja didn’t wanna do it, then she didn’t wanna do it. What’s the problem?”

Another said, “She’s obsessed with Doja.”

“She doesn’t need to let it go. She is the QUEEN, and disrespect shouldn’t be tolerated,” another user said, clearly angry.

User DeenickJ was quick to point out how “Doja loves Nicki and Nicki loves Doja they always showing each other love,” they wrote. “I don’t know why y’all want them to beef so badly or not see eye to eye.”

Despite potential beef, Nicki Minaj continues to focus on Pink Friday 2 and the exciting things she has planned for the new year. To promote the album, the rapper recently announced dates for her 2024 world tour, which spans the United States to Germany and the Netherlands.

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.