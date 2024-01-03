Nicki Minaj fans outraged after rapper refuses to sing Starships during NYE show

Nicki Minaj fans were left disappointed after the rapper refused to sing Starships during her New Year’s Eve performance, the musician even going so far as calling the song “stupid.”

Nicki Minaj is one of the most well-known and successful rappers of all time. Throughout her career, Minaj has had many hits from across her multiple albums.

However, the musician has come out and finally said that she no longer wants to sing arguably her biggest hit of all time, Starships.

During her New Year’s Eve celebration event at E11EVEN in Miami, the rapper began to sing her 2012 hit before stopping the performance halfway through the song.

Audience members recorded the moment, revealing how Minaj refused to continue and even called Starships a “stupid song.”

“Hold on,” Minaj began saying through a roaring crowd. “I don’t perform that song anymore, y’all.”

The TikTok, which has over 218,00 views on the platform, is filled with fans voicing their disappointment at Minaj for not wanting to sing one of her biggest hits.

One user questioned “why” in the comments, before adding “It’s what got us all loving you. DON’T FORGET ABOUT US.”

Others also added how “Starships is still paying her bills, and is a fan favorite song” and “she hates that song so much she’s so tasteless.”

However, this is not the first time the rapper has come out and dissed Starships. During an interview with Pollstar Live in 2020, she stated, “I hate Starships, I mean ew, Starships.” Adding “I’m like, ‘Why did I do that?’ I really think that every time I hear it.”

However, Minaj did then sing Super Bass, meaning that while she may not like Starships, she is still willing to sing some of her other old classic songs.

