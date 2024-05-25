Nicki Minaj arrested for drug possession, says it’s “sabotage”

Nicki Minaj is currently embarking on the international leg of her Pink Friday 2 tour. But, she was just given a curveball that could cause her to cancel the rest of the tour.

On May 25, the rapper began an Instagram livestream before being arrested by Amsterdam police officers on the charge of drug possession after it was claimed that she brought marijuana with her.

During the video, she’s heard asking for a lawyer to be present but eventually sits inside a police car before the door is closed behind her.

The rapper and singer-songwriter has been keeping her fanbase updated on the situation via social media with multiple Twitter posts, as well as retweeting posts from her Barbz in her defense.

She claims that the arrest is just a way to “sabotage” her tour, but it’s unclear who she’s addressing.

While she does admit that marijuana was found, the 41-year-old claims that it belongs to someone in her security detail.

As of now, her upcoming show on May 25 at the Co-op Live in Manchester has not been canceled. However, in one of her social media posts, she did mention that her flight was supposed to leave hours ago, so there’s a strong chance it will be postponed.