New Disney World line-skip pass costs up to $450 on top of ticket prices

Disney World is introducing a new tier of its line-skipping pass across its theme parks, though it’ll run you up to $450 USD per person, per day, on top of ticket prices.

If you’ve been to any of Disney’s theme parks, you’ll know just how busy certain attractions can get. Some lines can take multiple hours just to score a few minutes on the ride itself.

For a premium price, Disney lets attendees fast-track their way through lines for many of the most popular attractions. Access to the Lightning Lane – a separate, quicker line for a given ride – has long been available for purchase, either in the form of singular line skips or the ‘Multi Pass’.

For roughly $32 USD per person, depending on the attraction and the time of year, the Multi-Pass has been the most affordable option for when crowds get too hectic. However, now there’s a new tier coming to the Lightning Lane system that ramps up the price in delivering even more line skips.

Unsplash For a premium price, you can access Lightning Lanes at your leisure.

Known as Premier Pass, this more expensive option gives attendees one-time entry to each available Lightning Lane at a given theme park. Say you’re at Disney World, for instance, that means you can get into the quicker line for all of the park’s biggest attractions.

Unlike individual skips and the Multi-Pass, the Premier Pass lets you access Lightning Lanes as you please, rather than having to schedule specific sessions. However, these perks come at a steep cost.

Set to debut at Disneyland on October 23 and then at Disney World on October 30, the Premier Pass can run up to $450 USD. That’s a separate price incurred on top of your actual entry pass to the theme park itself.

Prices are set to vary depending on “peak travel periods”, and at Disney World specifically, you can only buy the Premium Pass if you’re staying at a Disney hotel nearby.

Below is the rundown of costs at each location:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $129-$199

EPCOT: $169-$249

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $269-$349

Magic Kingdom: $329-$449

Disneyland: $400 (prices will range between $300-$400 in 2025)

It’s worth noting that a standard theme park ticket costs $119 USD per day. With the added $450 USD (depending on the park), you’re looking at up to $569 USD total.

For better value, it might be worth considering Disney’s VIP Tour service. Costing between $500 – $800 USD, it’s a more premium option, but the price can be split with up to nine other guests.

As part of the VIP Tour, you’re able to access Lightning Lanes for every single attraction as many times as you want.