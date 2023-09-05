Man advises fans to stay home from Disneyland Paris after revealing staggering costs

After emptying his pockets, wallet, and bank account… a man has advised people to stay home from Disneyland.

A man by the name of Mario Zelaya recently spent the day at Disneyland in Paris, France. However, he was baffled to find out just how much he would have to spend.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Zelaya revealed the staggering prices of Disneyland Paris, leaving him to advise people to stay home from the popular adventure park.

Article continues after ad

Since posting his comical commentary and advice about his Disneyland experience with his family, TikTokers have taken to the comments section to share their own stories, with many relating to Zelaya.

Article continues after ad

Unsplash: pan xiaozhen TikTok dad was flabbergasted by the outstanding Disneyland prices.

Man reveals jaw-dropping costs to attend Disneyland Paris

Zelaya and his family recently decided to spend the day at Disneyland in Paris. However, Zelaya was surprised to find out how much he would have to spend for his family to enjoy as many rides as they desired.

Though Disney is expected to be a joyful experience, Zelaya was taken aback by the price of his premier tickets, which allowed him and his family to skip the lines that he said were up to an hour and a half long.

Article continues after ad

Not to mention, after adding up the amount of rides they went on, Zelaya realized that he and his family saved 25 hours on wait time.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

He then proceeded to explain on his TikTok video that the premier tickets are worth $160 in euros (which is $171.61 in US dollars), as the three-day pass that most Disney-goers buy end up being more expensive and result in longer wait times.

After spending roughly $1,200 in US dollars, Zelaya advised his TikTok viewers to stay home from Disney — whether it be in Paris, California, or Orlando.

Article continues after ad

Being that Disney is such a popular destination, those in Zelaya’s comments section were quick to share their stories, explaining their relatability, saying, “My family went once and that was enough for us… It cost us about $5,000 for a family of five and it wasn’t worth it.”

Article continues after ad

While another commented, “I just went to Disney California and did the same. The lightning lane passes are 100% worth it!”

Though Zelaya may not be fond of Disney prices altogether, he did, however, approve of families going to the theme park at least once if it’s their child’s deepest desire, as he understands how relevant Disney is to children.