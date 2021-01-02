Nessa Barrett calls out “selfish” people who aren’t following lockdown rules - Dexerto

Nessa Barrett started the new year with some stern words directed at “selfish” people who aren’t following lockdown rules, wearing masks, and practicing social distancing.

2020 was a challenging year for many people, including Nessa Barrett. However, despite all the trials and tribulations, she kick-started her music career with two successful singles, and her popularity skyrocketed.

Still, she’s almost certainly looking forward to leaving 2020 behind and moving on to bigger and better things in 2021. However, before she bid the year farewell, she had a fiery message to pass on to her fans.

It seems like she has been incredibly frustrated with seeing people not following lockdown rules, not wearing masks, and not practicing social distancing throughout the year.

So, as a parting gift, she decided to call them out in a series of social media posts.

“Happy new year, everyone,” she said. “As we are going in 2021, I hope and pray a lot of you selfish f**ks out there will wear your masks and social distance. It’s almost embarrassing to see so many people party, travel, and disrespect simple safety rules.”

“I hope we can all wake up this year and start living out of love and sympathy for others rather than only caring about ourselves,” she added.

“All the ignorant and selfish people out there that are partying and traveling and simply just not social distancing,” she said. “Because of you idiot f**ks, people are losing their lives and their jobs.”

“And you people are out here simply making a mockery out of the global pandemic that’s going on right now,” she added.

However, her comments led to mixed reactions. Some fans loved her remarks, while others called her out for not practicing what she’s preached. But then they were pleasantly surprised to hear her own up to her mistakes.

“I know that I was one of those idiot f**ks during the beginning,” she said. “But then I saw how it was affecting innocent lives and innocent families, and how it even affected my family back home in New Jersey.”

“And I grew the f**k up,” she added, “And started being selfless and caring about other people and following simple safety precautions during the pandemic.”

Nessa might not be an authority figure on the topic, but at the very least, she’s trying to make a positive impact on the world.

There’s no doubt that she has a lot planned in 2021. Her fans are looking forward to more hit singles and potentially an album.