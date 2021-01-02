 Nessa Barrett calls out “selfish” people who aren’t following lockdown rules - Dexerto
Nessa Barrett calls out “selfish” people who aren’t following lockdown rules

Published: 2/Jan/2021 5:55 Updated: 2/Jan/2021 6:15

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Nessa Barrett Lockdown Rant
Nessa Barrett

Nessa Barrett

Nessa Barrett started the new year with some stern words directed at “selfish” people who aren’t following lockdown rules, wearing masks, and practicing social distancing.

2020 was a challenging year for many people, including Nessa Barrett. However, despite all the trials and tribulations, she kick-started her music career with two successful singles, and her popularity skyrocketed.

Still, she’s almost certainly looking forward to leaving 2020 behind and moving on to bigger and better things in 2021. However, before she bid the year farewell, she had a fiery message to pass on to her fans.

It seems like she has been incredibly frustrated with seeing people not following lockdown rules, not wearing masks, and not practicing social distancing throughout the year.

So, as a parting gift, she decided to call them out in a series of social media posts.

Nessa Barrett Jaden Hossler Collaboration Song
Nessa Barrett
Nessa Barrett didn’t hold back in her latest series of posts on social media.

“Happy new year, everyone,” she said. “As we are going in 2021, I hope and pray a lot of you selfish f**ks out there will wear your masks and social distance. It’s almost embarrassing to see so many people party, travel, and disrespect simple safety rules.” 

“I hope we can all wake up this year and start living out of love and sympathy for others rather than only caring about ourselves,” she added. 

“All the ignorant and selfish people out there that are partying and traveling and simply just not social distancing,” she said. “Because of you idiot f**ks, people are losing their lives and their jobs.”

“And you people are out here simply making a mockery out of the global pandemic that’s going on right now,” she added. 

However, her comments led to mixed reactions. Some fans loved her remarks, while others called her out for not practicing what she’s preached. But then they were pleasantly surprised to hear her own up to her mistakes.

“I know that I was one of those idiot f**ks during the beginning,” she said. “But then I saw how it was affecting innocent lives and innocent families, and how it even affected my family back home in New Jersey.”

“And I grew the f**k up,” she added, “And started being selfless and caring about other people and following simple safety precautions during the pandemic.”

Nessa might not be an authority figure on the topic, but at the very least, she’s trying to make a positive impact on the world.

There’s no doubt that she has a lot planned in 2021. Her fans are looking forward to more hit singles and potentially an album. 

Dream doxed by Twitch fans after posting photos of his kitchen

Published: 2/Jan/2021 3:25

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Dream Doxed
Dream

Dream

Dream, a popular YouTuber best known for his Minecraft videos, has reportedly been doxed after fans managed to figure out where he lives based on a picture he shared of his kitchen on his second Twitter account.

Dream has been a popular content creator for quite a while now. Fans loved tuning in to see his insane Minecraft speedruns despite all the controversy surrounding them. But it wasn’t until 2020 that he became a household name, after playing games with other popular creators like MrBeast and Corpse Husband.

Only, no one really knows who he is; the Minecraft star, like Corpse Husband, keeps his face concealed while making videos.

That has led to a lot of his fans trying to find the information, looking for where he lives, and clues that might lead them to his secret identity. For some, it seems to have become an obsession.

Dream Doxed
Dream
Dream hasn’t shown his face in a video yet.

It all started when Dream posted a picture of his kitchen on his second Twitter account. While most simply liked the post and moved on, one fan set out on a quest: find Dream’s house through online real estate marketplace Zillow.

“So basically Dream got doxed,” another one of his fans reported on Twitter.

“His stans found his house via Zillow since Dream himself posted a video or a photo of his kitchen. Welp, not one day, and already 2021 is gonna become one of those weird years.”

Eventually, they somehow managed to find it, which is crazy considering how little information they had.

Then, a user named Mazuwou decided to share the details on social media. “Ask, and you shall receive. 1:14 for the kitchen from Dream’s photos on his 2nd Twitter,” he said, referring to a video.

Fortunately, he ultimately decided to delete all of his content and deactivate his account after receiving countless reports and comments. That means the details on Dream’s whereabouts vanished faster than they appeared.

It’s probably not the ideal start to 2021 that Dream and his fans expected, though they may have other things on their minds too: the star has been embroiled in a speedrunning controversy since late last month.

He has been accused of falsifying records. The YouTuber appealed the charges, but the Minecraft Speedrunning team has since rejected his report.