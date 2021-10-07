Nelk Boys’ SteveWillDoIt wipes gambling channel after accusations from Coffeezilla

YouTuber and Nelk Boys member SteveWillDoIt appears to have removed all videos from his gambling channel following accusations from fellow YouTuber Coffeezilla.

On October 6, investigative YouTuber Coffeezilla released a video focused on SteveWillDoIt’s and gambling platform ROOBET.

After a Twitter beef sparked Coffeezilla’s interest in how Steve funds his videos, his findings have gone viral, leading to action from Steve.

SteveWillDoIt and Coffeezilla

Coffeezilla’s video, titled “SteveWillDoIt’s Dark Secret – ROOBET’S HOUSE OF CARDS EP. 1”, made several accusations against SteveWillDoIt and other creators.

Read More: Pokimane roasts YouTube Gaming after Valkyrae encourages Twitch stars to switch

According to Coffeezilla’s findings, the company apparently has ties to Twitch streamer and YouTuber Adin Ross, who Coffeezilla has had beef with in the past.

Advertisement

In recapping his findings Coffeezilla says, “So, SteveWillDoIt is insanely loaded because of this guy whose name is Alfonso, but not actually Alfonso because that’s actually an alias, his name is Alan, and he owns a sketchy giveaway company called Wizza. But also, ROOBET, which is an online casino, which obviously gives us some context as to why Steve has defended ROOBET so hard on Twitter.”

Time starts 13:00 for mobile users

Coffeezilla wraps up this segment by saying that Steve’s friend Alan is his “golden goose, and where his money is coming from”.

Following the release of the video, Steve’s gambling YouTube channel now shows no content. Coffeezilla said, “Trying to hide something?”, about Steve in a tweet showing the channel had been wiped of all of its videos.

Advertisement

SteveWillDoIt just deleted all his gambling streams right after the video dropped. whoops. Trying to hide something? pic.twitter.com/fiVNQoYAxr — Coffeezilla (@coffeebreak_YT) October 6, 2021

Coffeezilla’s video won’t be the last on the subject, though. There will be follow-up videos to continue his investigation, a total of five are planned.