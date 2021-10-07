Pokimane roasts YouTube Gaming after Valkyrae encourages Twitch stars to switch

Pokimane was left in hysterics by her own roast of YouTube Gaming, after the Twitch leak pushed good friend Valkyrae to encourage Twitch creators to move to YouTube.

The Twitch leak that occurred on October 6 took the community by storm. Over 120GB of sensitive information, including every creator’s total earnings since September 2019, became available for everyone to see.

While Twitch continue to take steps to handle the situation, Valkyrae decided to take it upon herself to give some advice to Twitch streamers who were affected by the data breach.

Posting a tweet shortly after the leak occurred, YouTube streamer and 100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae advised her followers that “YouTube is looking to sign more streamers.”

Advertisement

YouTube is looking to sign more streamers ☺️ — rae☀️ (@Valkyrae) October 6, 2021

After seeing the tweet, though, Pokimane couldn’t help but roast YouTube, leaving herself unable to speak because she was laughing so much.

Read More: Pokimane responds after leak reveals her streaming income

Laughing before she even told the punchline, Poki finally said: “I’m not going to lie, I was like ‘Of course they are.’ They only have like three and a half! Like, we know!”

Eventually, Pokimane was able to compose herself before saying that it “f**king sucks” that the leak occurred.

While Twitch remains the biggest livestreaming platform on the internet, YouTube is doing everything it can to not only catch up but take over.

In the space of a month, they signed both DrLupo and TimTheTatman to the platform, and already house top names such as Valkyrae, CouRageJD and Dr Disrespect.

Advertisement

That said, it won’t stop Twitch stars from taking jabs, as Pokimane made clear.