Jake Paul reportedly in talks for fight with ex-WWE star

Jake Paul is reportedly in talks to fight former WWE star Matt Riddle after he was recently released from the company.

Over the past few years, Jake Paul has built up his boxing record with opponents who are somewhat new to the boxing world. With the exception of Tommy Fury – who handed him his only loss – ‘The Problem Child’ has mainly fought former MMA stars.

He’s got two wins over Tyron Woodley under his belt, as well as wins over Nate Diaz and Ben Askren, but he’s been inactive since that win over Woodley.

There have been rumors that he’s eyeing up a rematch with Fury, should the British reality TV star defeat KSI on October 14, as well as talks that Jake might finally fight KSI himself. However, a new contender has seemingly entered the fray – former WWE star Matt Riddle.

Jake Paul could fight Matt Riddle after WWE release

That’s according to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, as the longtime wrestling and MMA reporter revealed that there have been plans for talks about a fight happening between Riddle and Paul.

In the October 6 edition of Meltzer’s weekly newsletter, he states that these talks could only be categorized as “very preliminary” and there’s no word if it’d be a boxing event rather than a mixed martial arts clash.

Paul has a deal with the PFL to make his MMA debut in their Super Fights division, however, that has yet to happen. Though he has promised that it’d be against a big name once it does happen.

YouTube: Jake Paul Jake signed a deal with the PFL but is yet to make his MMA debut.

Despite having focused on professional wrestling for the past decade, Riddle does have experience inside the MMA cage. He previously fought under the UFC and walked away with an 8-3-0 record.

Riddle was recently let go from the WWE after a long spell on the sidelines. He had been off WWE programming due to controversy outside of the ring, including accusing a Port Authority officer in JFK Airport of sexual assault.

He has a three-month non-compete clause from his WWE deal that won’t expire until the end of 2023, and it’s likely he’d have to wait for that to be up before tangling with Jake. So, it remains to be seen if it’ll happen.

