Nadeshot’s girlfriend roasts him over infamous HBR moment after WSOW event

After finishing fifth in the Captain’s Cup Placements of the World Series of Warzone, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag was roasted by his girlfriend on Twitter who referenced the infamous “HBR” meme.

The World Series of Warzone has finally come to a close with numerous Call of Duty content creators winning massive amounts of money in prizes. Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad’s Trio took home over $300k and Kris ‘Swagg’ Lamberson managed to pick up an extra $50k in bonuses for winning the Captain’s Cup Placements.

Nadeshot on the other only managed to finish fifth in the same bracket, winning $10,000 in prize money. Although that’s still a respectable position to finish, his girlfriend decided to take a jab at him over Twitter after the event had finished.

Unlike most roasts, she only needed to tweet a single word to get underneath his skin.

Nadeshot roasted by his girlfriend using “HBR” meme

Following the WSOW event on June 24, Nadeshot’s girlfriend Haley Hey decided to roast him by tweeting a single word, HBR. Although long-time Nadeshot fans will be familiar with the story, it revolves around a weapon the ex-Call of Duty pro pulled out during an event back when he was still competing.

Despite being an off-meta weapon, Nadeshot used the gun for a single round in an elimination match against FaZe Clan. This led a lot of fans at the time to blame Nadeshot’s weapon choice for the loss, turning the weapon into a meme overnight.

So, when Nadeshot decided to tweet about how badly the tournament went, Haley Hey only had one word to say.

HBR — Haley Hey (@HaleyHey_) June 24, 2021

It didn’t take Nadeshot long to respond, revealing that Hey was going to have to wait another year before he proposed.

He even revealed that she was sitting right next to him when she decided to take the jab.

“Deadass the most disrespectful thing anyone’s ever said to me and she was sitting right next to me when she did it… She gonna have to wait for another year now for the ring.”

Deadass the most disrespectful thing anyone’s ever said to me and she was sitting right next to me when she did it. She gonna have to wait for another year now for the ring. Jokes on her. 🤣 https://t.co/SmvHa27sMt — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) June 24, 2021

It’s always funny to see the HBR meme resurrected over and over again at Nadeshot’s expense. It’s incredible that a decision he made all those years ago has made such a good meme today, and one that will likely live on for a long time to come.

So, if you ever get into a Twitter dispute with Nadeshot, there’s only one word you’ll need to tweet to come out on top.