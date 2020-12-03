Logo
Myth justifies surprising decision to unfollow everyone on social media

Published: 3/Dec/2020 7:58

by Brad Norton
TSM Myth selfie
Instagram: tsm_myth

TSM Myth

Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani is taking a new approach on social media, as the popular TSM content creator has revealed why he felt it was time to “experiment” by unfollowing everyone on all of his accounts.

Myth is one of the most popular content creators on the internet. The 21-year-old boasts over seven million followers on both Twitch and Instagram, with another four million subscribers on YouTube as well. He’s grown a massive community with his energetic vibes and impressive gameplay, but Myth just made a drastic change.

Across all social media accounts, the content creator has now wiped the slate clean. He no longer follows any streamer pals, no business contacts, or anyone in between. Myth follows a grand total of zero accounts across all of his platforms.

Why make such a sudden change? Myth explained it all in a series of tweets on December 2. In a difficult year as it is, he felt it was the right time to “experiment with having zero people followed across [his] social media sites.”

One of the main factors behind this decision was to stop himself from “comparing” to others. It can be easy to see idyllic Instagram posts, for instance, and feel a little down in the dumps by comparison. Everyone can empathize with that experience these days. So in order to block it out, his social media is now wiped clean.

The current global crisis certainly didn’t help either. “I’ve had some of the loneliest moments of my life,” he explained. “Social media doesn’t make that feeling any better, at least with the way I currently use it. It just ends up making me feel like other people got it better”

Obviously, most social media personalities are often sharing the highlights in their lives. Rarely do we see our favorite content creators truly breaking down that barrier and sharing everything. Most of the time, we only see what they want us to see. Myth is well aware of this and understands “that’s not the full reality of things.”

Despite this, it’s still a “really draining mindset to have,” he explained. “I wanna eradicate it.” In light of his transparency, countless others reached out to commend his decision. 

“You’re an amazing streamer,” Dakotaz followed up. “Do whatever you gotta do.”

While Myth has unfollowed everyone, he wanted to stress that he’ll still be active and interacting with his fanbase. “I can still see and appreciate comments and messages,” he added.

Don’t expect Myth to keep his accounts this clean forever though. It may be a solid reprieve during this chaotic year, but even he joked that in “six months [he’ll] definitely be back” to his usual ways.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.