Myth justifies surprising decision to unfollow everyone on social media

Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani is taking a new approach on social media, as the popular TSM content creator has revealed why he felt it was time to “experiment” by unfollowing everyone on all of his accounts.

Myth is one of the most popular content creators on the internet. The 21-year-old boasts over seven million followers on both Twitch and Instagram, with another four million subscribers on YouTube as well. He’s grown a massive community with his energetic vibes and impressive gameplay, but Myth just made a drastic change.

Across all social media accounts, the content creator has now wiped the slate clean. He no longer follows any streamer pals, no business contacts, or anyone in between. Myth follows a grand total of zero accounts across all of his platforms.

Why make such a sudden change? Myth explained it all in a series of tweets on December 2. In a difficult year as it is, he felt it was the right time to “experiment with having zero people followed across [his] social media sites.”

I also think that with corona virus I've had some of the loneliest moments of my entire life. And tbh social media doesn't make that feeling any better, at least with the way I currently process / use it. It just ends up making me feel like other people got it better / aren't… — Myth (@TSM_Myth) December 2, 2020

One of the main factors behind this decision was to stop himself from “comparing” to others. It can be easy to see idyllic Instagram posts, for instance, and feel a little down in the dumps by comparison. Everyone can empathize with that experience these days. So in order to block it out, his social media is now wiped clean.

The current global crisis certainly didn’t help either. “I’ve had some of the loneliest moments of my life,” he explained. “Social media doesn’t make that feeling any better, at least with the way I currently use it. It just ends up making me feel like other people got it better”

Obviously, most social media personalities are often sharing the highlights in their lives. Rarely do we see our favorite content creators truly breaking down that barrier and sharing everything. Most of the time, we only see what they want us to see. Myth is well aware of this and understands “that’s not the full reality of things.”

Going through what I’m going through really. Which may have some truth but I know that’s not the full reality of things and in general is a really draining mindset to have at times. I wanna eradicate it. — Myth (@TSM_Myth) December 2, 2020

Despite this, it’s still a “really draining mindset to have,” he explained. “I wanna eradicate it.” In light of his transparency, countless others reached out to commend his decision.

“You’re an amazing streamer,” Dakotaz followed up. “Do whatever you gotta do.”

love you myth ❤️ you’re an amazing streamer and do whatever you gotta do but never forget you got me into chasing stars in minecraft — dakotaz (@dakotaz) December 2, 2020

While Myth has unfollowed everyone, he wanted to stress that he’ll still be active and interacting with his fanbase. “I can still see and appreciate comments and messages,” he added.

Don’t expect Myth to keep his accounts this clean forever though. It may be a solid reprieve during this chaotic year, but even he joked that in “six months [he’ll] definitely be back” to his usual ways.