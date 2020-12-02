David Dobrik makes assistant Natalie co-owner of pro soccer team - Dexerto

Ever the extravagant gift-giver, David Dobrik has stepped up with his birthday present for his assistant Natalie Mariduena, by buying her part-ownership of a professional soccer club.

In the past, David has gifted a ludicrous amount of cars, gifts and cash to his friends, fans and strangers alike.

David gifted Natalie her dream car, a baby blue Ford Bronco, for her birthday last year, so was probably a little lost for how to one-up himself this time around, especially considering how miserable a year most of us have had.

So, instead of buying her a material gift, David made Natalie a part-owner of a professional soccer club. Yes, really.

Angel City Football Club is one of the planned expansion teams in the National Women’s Soccer League, expected to begin play in the 2022 season.

Based in Los Angeles, California, the team has a number of high-profile investors including Hollywood actresses Natalie Portman and Eva Longoria — and, now Natalie from David’s vlog.

Tricking her by saying they’ve got a meeting, David instead blindfolds Natalie and takes her out into the middle of the Banc of Los Angeles pitch, which featured a huge banner on one side saying “Angel City FC proud owner, Natalie Mariduena.”

Naturally, she was completely shocked and clearly at a loss for words, simply asking David “what the heck” is happening.

What’s great about this gift is that it’s more of an investment than anything, with Natalie likely to make money from the club for as long as it exists, and without even having to spend a single dime herself.

It’s not clear how much of an ownership stake Natalie now owns in Angel City FC but, no matter the amount, it’s a seriously impressive present, and one she won’t be forgetting any time soon.