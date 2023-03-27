MrBeast shocks waitress by leaving brand-new car as a tip

YouTube star and philanthropist MrBeast surprised a waitress with a brand new car as her tip, and the reaction was priceless.

With his YouTube empire valued at approximately $20bn by financial experts, Jimmy ‘MrBeast‘ Donaldson has helped people worldwide over the past couple of years.

Most notably, the YouTube star has given away millions of meals to those in need through his very own nonprofit organization Beast Philanthropy.

MrBeast has definitely changed lives for the better, recently helping to cure 1,000 people’s blindness, as well as provide 20,000 children in South Africa with their first pair of shoes.

Now, he’s surprised a waitress with a brand new car in the form of a tip – and her reaction was absolutely priceless.

MrBeast tips waitress with new car

In a March 26 TikTok clip, MrBeast asked the waitress what the biggest tip she’d ever received — which turned out to only be $50.

The YouTube star then asked if anybody has ever tipped a car before, and suddenly presented a pair of keys from his pocket.

It’s fair to say the waitress was shocked to her core. “Are you serious? You’re lying. This is a car key, this is not a car,” she said with disbelief.

They then headed to the car park, where a brand-new Toyota Corolla — which was wrapped in MrBeast’s Feastables chocolate bar branding — was awaiting its new owner.

Refusing to believe it was real, the waitress then broke down into tears, explaining how she was actually late for work that day because her Uber was slow.

It’s unpredictable what MrBeast might do next, but he’s certainly changing lives for the better.