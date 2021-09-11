MrBeast credits MrBeast Burger success to “gamble” on viral YouTube video

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson credits the success of his virtual restaurant business, MrBeast Burger, to the first YouTube video he did about it, which ended up going viral with almost 100 million views.

MrBeast shocked the world after announcing he was dipping his fingers into the fast-food industry by releasing his very own burger restaurant chain, MrBeast Burgers.

It’s primary a virtual restaurant, which means it’s delivery only.

However, despite that, and despite the fact that some critics claimed the food was raw and uncooked, it’s blown up into a massive success story. He’s even done partnerships with other internet personalities, including popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream.

Advertisement

During an interview with Logan Paul on Episode 291 of the IMPAULSIVE Podcast, MrBeast claims its success largely depended on the first MrBeast Burger YouTube video he released, which he described as a “gamble.”

The topic came up after Logan complimented MrBeast for branching out into other businesses.

“MrBeast Burger is crushing it. It’s doing better than I ever imagined,” he said. “We’re over a thousand [locations] and we’re breaking ground.”

He admitted that they were doing “pretty good” before they even promoted it because a lot of people recognized him as “that guy from YouTube” when they saw his name and brand on Uber Eats and GrubHub.

Advertisement

However, he credits most of its success on the initial YouTube video.

Read More: MrBeast reveals the one thing he loves about PewDiePie

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t know what to do. The whole gamble was the video.

“Like, that video is about to get a hundred million views. If that flopped and only got like 15 or 20 million views, then it wouldn’t be a fraction [of what it is now].

Given how successful he is at his other enterprises, it’s no surprise that MrBeast Burger has been a resounding success.

MrBeast is always looking for new and exciting ways to grow his empire, and even though his virtual restaurants are an off-shoot of that, they’re absolutely killing it.