Mr Beast wants his League team 'Beast Gaming' in the LCS as soon as 2022 - Dexerto

Mr Beast said his League of Legends team, which he’s revealed will eventually be called ‘Beast Gaming,’ is definitely happening and could even be established in the next year or two to compete in the North American LCS.

Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world, but his content hardly revolves around esports and gaming. Instead, he’s best known for doing insane stunts and philanthropic giveaways.

Still, that doesn’t mean he isn’t a fan. Less than a week ago, Mr Beast said his ‘life goal’ was to own a League of Legends team. It was a bombshell that not only excited his fans but League of Legends fans as well.

However, it seems like it might happen sooner than expected. In his 24-hour giveaway stream, one viewer asked whether he was “still thinking of creating a League of Legends esports team.” Here’s what he had to say.

“Oh yeah, not even thinking, it’s happening,” said Mr Beast. “Definitely not this season or… the summer split either. But we are definitely going to have a ‘Beast Gaming’ League of Legends Team. One hundred percent.”

“I definitely want one,” he added. “I don’t want to say too much [about] what I have planned. But… it would just be so much fun.”

It’s more than a lucrative business endeavor. Mr Beast professed his love for League of Legends. He said he “watches it all the time,” including every tournament from the Mid-Season Invitational to the League of Legends World Championship.

“I spend so much time watching so… I might as well watch one of my teams, you know what I mean?” he said. “It’ll be a lot of fun.”

Mr Beast has plenty of money, so funding the team won’t be an issue. He’ll even be able to afford the best players in the world. It’s an exciting prospect, but it runs a little deeper than that.

He is also incredibly passionate about his projects. Mr Beast recently co-founded Team Trees, a collaborative fundraiser that has raised more than 20 million dollars to plant 20 million trees.

Undoubtedly, he will also invest the same passion and commitment to his League of Legends team and provide the soil and nutrients they’ll need to grow into a real powerhouse.

You can be sure ‘Beast Gaming’ will be a team to watch.