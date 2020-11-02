 Mr Beast wants his League team 'Beast Gaming' in the LCS as soon as 2022 - Dexerto
League of Legends

Mr Beast wants his League team ‘Beast Gaming’ in the LCS as soon as 2022

Published: 2/Nov/2020 6:56

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Mr beast league of legends team
Mr Beast / Riot Games

Mr Beast

Mr Beast said his League of Legends team, which he’s revealed will eventually be called ‘Beast Gaming,’ is definitely happening and could even be established in the next year or two to compete in the North American LCS.

Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world, but his content hardly revolves around esports and gaming. Instead, he’s best known for doing insane stunts and philanthropic giveaways.

Still, that doesn’t mean he isn’t a fan. Less than a week ago, Mr Beast said his life goal’ was to own a League of Legends team. It was a bombshell that not only excited his fans but League of Legends fans as well.

However, it seems like it might happen sooner than expected. In his 24-hour giveaway stream, one viewer asked whether he was “still thinking of creating a League of Legends esports team.” Here’s what he had to say.

Mr beast league of legends team
YouTube: MrBeast
Mr Beast has a little under 50 million subscribers on YouTube.

“Oh yeah, not even thinking, it’s happening,” said Mr Beast. “Definitely not this season or… the summer split either. But we are definitely going to have a ‘Beast Gaming’ League of Legends Team. One hundred percent.”

“I definitely want one,” he added. “I don’t want to say too much [about] what I have planned. But… it would just be so much fun.”

It’s more than a lucrative business endeavor. Mr Beast professed his love for League of Legends. He said he “watches it all the time,” including every tournament from the Mid-Season Invitational to the League of Legends World Championship.

“I spend so much time watching so… I might as well watch one of my teams, you know what I mean?” he said. “It’ll be a lot of fun.”

Mr Beast has plenty of money, so funding the team won’t be an issue. He’ll even be able to afford the best players in the world. It’s an exciting prospect, but it runs a little deeper than that.

He is also incredibly passionate about his projects. Mr Beast recently co-founded Team Trees, a collaborative fundraiser that has raised more than 20 million dollars to plant 20 million trees.

Undoubtedly, he will also invest the same passion and commitment to his League of Legends team and provide the soil and nutrients they’ll need to grow into a real powerhouse.

You can be sure ‘Beast Gaming’ will be a team to watch.

Entertainment

Myth takes hilarious jab at xQc’s Among Us rants with perfect impression

Published: 2/Nov/2020 6:23 Updated: 2/Nov/2020 6:28

by Brad Norton
Myth playing Among Us with xQc
Instagram: Myth / InnerSloth / Instagram: xqcow1

Myth xQc

TSM’s Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani has struck gold once again as his near-flawless impersonation of fellow streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel blew the lobby away in a recent Among Us stream.

Among Us has taken Twitch by storm over the past few weeks as many of the biggest personalities have flocked to the title. While xQc was initially leading the charge in terms of viewership, Myth has always been close behind, streaming to thousands of viewers on a near-daily basis. 

One thing Myth has built a reputation for as a result of the Among Us hype: impressions. From others in his lobby to random Twitch personalities, he’s never afraid of taking on the voice of someone else. Naturally, that comes in handy in a game all about getting players on your side.

While Myth has adopted the tone and delivery of xQc in the past, his latest delivery might be the most impressive yet.

From Amaz to Dakotaz, every other streamer in the lobby was left stunned.

With a new round having only just kicked off, two players were killed in the opening round. With eight others in the lobby, anyone could have been an imposter. When questioned on his positioning, Myth was asked to explain himself in xQc’s voice.

“Ok dude… so listen,” he said without hesitation. Immediately his voice had changed up, the pace of his speech was completely different, even how loud he spoke was different in order to match xQc.

As others laughed over his speech, he raised his voice to stop them all, just like the Canadian streamer would. “How would I get to Medbay?” Myth asked, taking intentional pauses between almost every word. “It makes zero sense. Ok dude, vote me off dude, I give up, this lobby is ridiculous dude.”

After voting for himself to complete the impression, everyone else in the lobby chimed in with some serious praise. “That was really good, you should have been xQc for Halloween.” One player even unmuted their microphone to give Myth credit for his acting chops. “That was the best thing I’ve ever heard.”

Among Us gameplay
InnerSloth
All of the biggest streamers have been playing Among Us lately but Myth might have the best impressions to throw lobbies off.

While the impression itself was amusing, it actually worked in his favor as well. While some players may have been suspicious at the start, the self-vote bait led to everyone else skipping their votes.

Myth, or should we say xQc, survived through to the next round as a result.