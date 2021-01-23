MrBeast treats three lucky fans to $100,000 Ice Cream Sundae

MrBeast is at it again, and this time, he treated three fans to a $100,000 Ice Cream Sundae. It was topped with a combination of exotic fruits, rare chocolate, and expensive sauces.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson claimed he’s losing “ridiculous amounts of money” on his main YouTube channel. However, that hasn’t stopped him from spending insane amounts and giving it all away.

He treated himself, two friends, and one lucky fan to all kinds of expensive foods in one of his latest endeavors. They enjoyed everything from $500 cheese to $50,000 steaks. But it all paled in comparison to the $100,000 Ice Cream Sundae, which they saved until the end.

It didn’t look too expensive at first. Instead, it looked like an ordinary but impressive mountain of ice-cream mixed with fruit and other bits and pieces in the platter. However, three were some hidden details and expenses beneath the surface.

“Each one of those ice cream balls that you see costs over $100 to make,” said the waiter. “We’ve [also] got chocolate from South America made from chocolate bars that cost $500 each.

It also included strawberries flown over from Japan, miniature candied peaches that cost $500 each, wild huckleberry sauce that costs $50 per spoon, and caramel sauce that cost $3,000.

Still, that’s nothing compared to some of the final touches. It was topped with “a bottle of 99-year-old grape juice that cost over $20,000” and “butterscotch made with 50-year-old apple juice that cost $45,000.”

However, being the generous man he is, MrBeast said he “personally [didn’t] feel comfortable eating it.” Instead, he invited two more fans to take his place. He sat back and watched them gorge away along with the others.

The relevant part of the video starts at 10:30.

In the end, the three fans had the time of their lives and thanked MrBeast for inviting them along for the ride.

It wasn’t his biggest giveaway by any means, but it was still something that they’ll never forget.