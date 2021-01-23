Logo
MrBeast treats three lucky fans to $100,000 Ice Cream Sundae

Published: 23/Jan/2021 0:39

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
MrBeast is at it again, and this time, he treated three fans to a $100,000 Ice Cream Sundae. It was topped with a combination of exotic fruits, rare chocolate, and expensive sauces.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson claimed he’s losing “ridiculous amounts of money” on his main YouTube channel. However, that hasn’t stopped him from spending insane amounts and giving it all away.

He treated himself, two friends, and one lucky fan to all kinds of expensive foods in one of his latest endeavors. They enjoyed everything from $500 cheese to $50,000 steaks. But it all paled in comparison to the $100,000 Ice Cream Sundae, which they saved until the end.

MrBeast is all about giving back to his fans and followers.

It didn’t look too expensive at first. Instead, it looked like an ordinary but impressive mountain of ice-cream mixed with fruit and other bits and pieces in the platter. However, three were some hidden details and expenses beneath the surface.

“Each one of those ice cream balls that you see costs over $100 to make,” said the waiter. “We’ve [also] got chocolate from South America made from chocolate bars that cost $500 each.

It also included strawberries flown over from Japan, miniature candied peaches that cost $500 each, wild huckleberry sauce that costs $50 per spoon, and caramel sauce that cost $3,000.

MrBeast’s Burger chain is another sign that the man loves his food.

Still, that’s nothing compared to some of the final touches. It was topped with “a bottle of 99-year-old grape juice that cost over $20,000” and “butterscotch made with 50-year-old apple juice that cost $45,000.”

However, being the generous man he is, MrBeast said he “personally [didn’t] feel comfortable eating it.” Instead, he invited two more fans to take his place. He sat back and watched them gorge away along with the others.

The relevant part of the video starts at 10:30.

In the end, the three fans had the time of their lives and thanked MrBeast for inviting them along for the ride. 

It wasn’t his biggest giveaway by any means, but it was still something that they’ll never forget.

Dr Disrespect calls out Activision & Warzone tourney admins for hacker drama

Published: 23/Jan/2021 0:41

by Theo Salaun
Following scandal over a disqualified cheater in a Warzone tournament, Dr Disrespect is calling out Activision’s lack of an anti-cheat and Twitch Rivals’ lack of a formal process for investigating hacks.

In hours of drama that rocked the competitive Call of Duty: Warzone community, a smaller streamer, ‘Metzy_B,’ was accused of cheating during the $250K Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl tournament. Prior to the final match of the event, his team was disqualified by tournament admins and stripped of any chance at tournament earnings.

Twitch Rivals have remained relatively quiet on the issue, practically ignoring it during the broadcast and offering up a minimally worded explanation over Twitter. In their explanation, the admins simply explained that Metzy “was ruled to be cheating” and subsequently “removed from the event.”

With that lack of transparency, rumors and accusations flew. Former Call of Duty League pro, one of the highest Warzone earners currently, Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren spent hours interrogating the accused and having a friend take control of Metzy’s PC to dive through his logs for any proof of hacks. This all leads to Dr Disrespect asserting that, with or without an Activision anti-cheat, tournament organizers need to do better.

As shared by ‘WickedGoodGames,’ the Two-Time has a clear perspective on this issue. If the developers can’t institute an effective anti-cheat, then every single tournament must “define a process in finding out if he is [cheating] or not … obviously outside of the whole Call of Duty not having an anti-cheat kind of software built in.”

The drama was obviously divisive, as most participants in the tournament believed Metzy (and others) to be cheating, while others weren’t so sure. With no one knowing precisely how Twitch handled the situation, the community was left to investigate themselves.

As Dr Disrespect has heard, the “purple snakes” disqualified Metzy based on “a couple suspicious clips” and without asking to check his computer. This is echoed by the accused himself, who has since commended Tommey for trying to figure out what the admins had failed to.

That account goes directly against others, as fellow competitor BobbyPoff reacted by alleging that Metzy was, in fact, originally reluctant to display his task manager logs.

While the truth may be impossible to find at this point, as Twitch Rivals have given no explanation of their process and any number of files could have been deleted by the time Tommey got access, Dr Disrespect’s point is proven by the drama.

If Activision can’t deliver a functioning anti-cheat and tournament organizers don’t have a strict, transparent policy for hackers — then community infighting over a “grey area” is unavoidable.