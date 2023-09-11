MrBeast has perfect response to Kai Cenat asking for $100k at Sidemen Charity Match

Kai Cenat asked MrBeast for $100,000 at the Sidemen Charity Match, resulting in a hilarious reply from YouTube’s most-subscribed creator that left the internet in stitches.

This year, MrBeast ranked as the world’s wealthiest YouTuber, as his net worth has been estimated to be $500 million.

As for Kai Cenat, though he is popular on both Twitch and YouTube, his net worth is approximately $10 million … which low compared to MrBeast, who is also an entrepreneur with multiple businesses like MrBeast Burger and Feastables.

Though the two online personalities United during the Sidemen Charity Match, Cenat took the opportunity to ask MrBeast for some extra money, which many TikTokers have found hilarious.

MrBeast jokes with Kai Cenat about $100,000 being a “low” amount of money

The Sidemen Charity Match has been in place since 2016. The soccer game hosts popular online personalities and aims to raise money for selected charities.

This year, the match was held at West Ham’s London Stadium on September 9 and consisted of plenty of well-known streamers like MrBeast, Kai Cenat, KSI, IShowSpeed, and more.

Though fan favorites like MrBeast and IShowSpeed faced off against each other, the match was able to raise almost $2 million in Euros during the first two hours of streaming the game.

Donations were then given to charities like Rays of Sunshine, Brightside, the Teenage Cancer Trust, and the Campaign of Living Miserably. Most of the charity donations center around the youth to provide support for their adverse circumstances.

Though the Sidemen Charity Match was to raise money for others, Cenat couldn’t help but ask the most popular YouTuber, MrBeast, for a little extra money for himself, asking, “Can I get $100,000?”

To which Mr. Beast sarcastically responded, “They make money that low?” Cenat was then left in a state of comical embarrassment, watching MrBeast as he quickly scurried away.

Luckily, Cenat caught the hilarious moment on video, later posting it online. Fans on TikTok have since reacted, laughing at Cenat’s attempt to ‘secure the bag,’ saying, “Kai doesn’t waste the chance.”

Others were quick to notice the height difference between the two streamers, calling out Cenat for being much shorter than MrBeast, saying, “Me thinking MrBeast is tall, but really, Kai is short,” as well as, “Dang, how tall is MrBeast?”

Though it’s clear that MrBeast wouldn’t be giving Cenat the $100,000 he asked him for, the two were able to raise an overall $2.4 million for their prospected charities, more than doubling last year’s amount at the Sidemen Charity Match.