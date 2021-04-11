MrBeast challenges fan to read humiliating speech for $10,000 - Dexerto

YouTube’s number one philanthropist Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is back at it once more. This time, he’s persuaded a fan to read a cringe-inducing speech in front of a thousand ‘people’.

Most of us would do whatever it took to get a sniff off $10,000. In past, MrBeast has given out much larger sums to strangers for doing everything from completing Minecraft to quitting their job.

Normally he reserves the more difficult or embarrassing challenges for himself and his crew, like burying himself alive for two days.

His latest video followed this model, as he had his co-stars lie in a bathtub with snakes, survive 30 seconds with a tarantula, and compete in a press-up contest. But there was one challenge that particularly caught the eye, involving a fan called Randy.

Randy was called to an auditorium, handed a script, and told that if he read its entire contents to an audience of 1000 people, he would receive a staggering $10,000 prize.

MrBeast had deliberately set Randy up for embarrassment and had co-stars Karl Jacobs and Chris Tyson hide in the auditorium to provide some interaction.

Randy was forced to spend three minutes talking about “why YouTube is better than everything,” where he namedropped PewDiePie and Dream, and stumbled over the pronunciation of JackSepticEye.

He also had to ask the audience to give him a “Hooyah”, referencing the iconic series of Vines, before promoting MrBeast’s fast food burger chain.

But a twist came at the end, as it was revealed Randy had been reading his speech to just a bunch of mannequins. Given the global health crisis, packing a room with a bunch of people probably wouldn’t have been the best idea, so this twist was definitely necessary.

Randy was completely overwhelmed when he received the briefcase containing $10,000. “I have no idea what to do,” he said. “I’m giving this money to my mom… thanks for this opportunity, I can’t stop shaking.”

Randy’s success reminds us that, beneath all the stupidity of his YouTube challenges, MrBeast’s work really does improve the lives of actual people.