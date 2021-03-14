MrBeast convinces restaurant worker to quit her job for $100,000

YouTuber MrBeast stunned a restaurant employee by offering her $100,000 to quit her job on the spot, with her boss being surprisingly supportive of the decision.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has become one of the most well-known YouTubers there is, with over 55 million subscribers on his main channel, and that’s not including the millions more he has on his gaming channel.

His content consists of both very bizarre challenges that usually have a super high-value prize, whether that’s in the form of a house, a car, a voucher, or just cases of cash, Jimmy has given it all away.

While the recipients of these prizes are often friends or other people that he knows, it’s not uncommon for Jimmy to take to the streets to give away some fantastic prizes to total strangers, literally changing people’s lives.

In his latest video, he decided to host a variety of challenges in which he gave random people the opportunity to win big. He got a pilot to make a perfect paper airplane, asked a golfer to get a hole-in-one, and started a race between three pizza delivery drivers.

But the coolest prize of all went to a restaurant worker at Muscle Maker Grill. Jimmy offered to give this person $100,000 just for quitting her job.

Originally she resisted the huge prize, saying, “no, I don’t think I would. Like I’ve got bills to pay!” adding that her “boss would not be happy.”

But in a surprising twist, when MrBeast asked her boss if he would be angry, he said, “not at all,” and even said that he would quit if it were him.

Just as she said she would hand her two weeks notice in, her boss even said that she didn’t need to bother with the notice, more than supportive of her decision to take the huge sum of money.

Jimmy then took the employee outside to his car where he showed her bags full of cash totaling $100,000, just in case she didn’t believe that it was real.

She looked absolutely ecstatic to have been selected for the video, as did the other participants who ended up being helped out by MrBeast that day.