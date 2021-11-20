MrBeast calls out Ryan Reynolds over Free Guy cameo

YouTube star MrBeast has accomplished a lot in his career, but he’d like to tick off acting with Ryan Reynolds down the line if a Free Guy sequel was to be made.



Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has found himself in the limelight of success for years. Whether it has been amassing his over 75 million strong subscriber base or taking on a restaurant empire, there is one thing he has yet to do: Enter the world of Hollywood acting.

Starring as himself in a few Minecraft-themed shorts is one thing, but to roll with the big leagues – such as Free Guy star Ryan Reynolds – is a huge step.

Yet, could we see MrBeast on a giant IMAX screen in the future?

MrBeast wants to be in Free Guy 2

Free Guy is a video game-themed action-adventure movie, that centers around an in-game character unaware he is in a game. Inspired by Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite, the Ryan Reynolds movie also featured a selection of popular content creators such as Pokimane, Jacksepticeye, and Ninja.

In his November 18 video, Mr Beast took a moment to acknowledge his absence from the movie and the potential of appearing in a sequel. As Donaldson was speaking with his pal Chris Tyson, Chris asked: “Why didn’t he put us in that video game movie, Free Guy?”

“It would have been cool to be in Free Guy,” responded MrBeast after they viewed a clip of Reynold’s divisive superhero film Green Lantern. “But I understand,” he said before Chris jokingly added: “You don’t like us, you’re more of a Jacksepticeye kind of guy.”

Though, Jimmy left the door open for a future invite. “But, if you change your mind in the future, we’re down to be in your movies!” he concluded before moving on.

Who knows, with the potential of a Free Guy sequel already in the works, we might just see MrBeast in a cinema soon.