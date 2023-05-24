MrBeast arrested in wild prank by YouTuber Airrack

For a second, MrBeast was convinced that Twitter had finally gotten its way as he was placed in handcuffs and shoved into the back of a cop car — but it turns out it was all an elaborate prank by YouTuber Airrack.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is one of the most prominent YouTubers in the world. In fact, he’s the single most-subscribed independent creator on the entire website, successfully beating out PewDiePie’s famous record just last year.

Article continues after ad

Sitting at a whopping 154 million subscribers, MrBeast has become known for his over-the-top challenge videos, his big-budget projects recreating major films and TV series, and his viral charitable endeavors — such as paying for 1,000 people’s cataract surgeries who couldn’t afford the procedure themselves.

However, being an extremely rich internet superstar does come with its occasional pitfalls…. so it didn’t seem to surprise him too much when he was placed in handcuffs as part of YouTuber Airrack’s latest prank.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: MrBeast MrBeast is YouTube’s top creator.

MrBeast convinced he was getting arrested in wild prank

YouTube star Airrack decided to play a huge prank on MrBeast and worked with the New York Police Department to convince MrBeast that he was going to be locked up for good.

The video, which has already racked up half a million views mere hours after being uploaded, showed police pulling over MrBeast while he was driving in his Tesla. He was then placed in handcuffs and driven to a local station.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

At first, Donaldson seemed to be a bit amused by the whole ordeal… but once an officer put him in the back of his cruiser and asked if anyone had threatened him, he began to get quiet and refused to speak with him.

Article continues after ad

MrBeast was then placed in a holding cell where he was denied food or water. After a period of waiting, he was allowed to make a phone call — and that was when Airrack admitted that it was all a prank.

“I thought it was real,” MrBeast admitted. “And then I was like, this might be a prank. I was like, this is a lot of resources for a prank. When I got in there I was like, okay wait. Maybe this isn’t a prank.”

Article continues after ad

It looks like Airrack got MrBeast good — but there’s no telling what grueling challenge video MrBeast will put him in to get his revenge.

For more entertainment news and coverage be sure to check out our page right here on Dexerto.