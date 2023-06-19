MrBeast reveals biggest “regret” after sharing secret to YouTube fame

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has revealed his biggest “regret” after sharing his secret to YouTube fame now that the platform is full of “MrBeast Clones.”

Over the last few years, MrBeast has become the most popular YouTube creator with over 161M subscribers on the platform.

Since then, he’s shared parts of his secret to success on various podcasts and interviews with other creators.

However, on June 19, Jimmy revealed a major drawback to sharing his secrets to YouTube fame.

MrBeast hits back at “clones” on YouTube

“Sometimes I regret going on podcasts and sharing everything I know about YouTube,” he explained on social media. “I thought people would use the knowledge to innovate and be inspired but tons just copy exactly what I do and don’t change.

“Kind of sad how many ‘MrBeast Clones’ there are.”

Since sharing his thoughts in a tweet, MrBeast’s comment has been viewed by nearly four million people in just under an hour after posting.

MrBeast has revealed in the past that he’s mentored smaller YouTube creators with quite mind-blowing success, and has shared various ideas and tips on interviews.

In a reply to another user, Donaldson did make it clear that he’s okay with creators using him as inspiration for his content as long as it’s not an exact copy.

He said: “That’s not stealing haha. We all get inspiration from somewhere, nothing is 100% original. Inspiration is okay!”

It’s unknown who exactly MrBeast is talking about in his now-viral tweet, but many have taken to the replies to share their thoughts on his comments.

This statement comes just days after Jimmy shut down another YouTuber for “harassing” him.