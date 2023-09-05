Mom yells at passenger to stop watching GOT on plane because her son can see

A man has taken to Reddit to ask for advice after a mother yelled at him for watching Game of Thrones on a plane as she didn’t want her son to see it, despite sitting multiple rows behind him.

One topic that has been discussed a lot on social media recently is flight etiquette. Specifically, what’s okay or not okay to do while on a plane, or while traveling in general. From having bare feet uncomfortably close to other passengers to whether or not it’s okay to recline your seat, people are in a deep conversation to set some ground rules.

One man recently took to the AITA subreddit where he asked if he was in the wrong after a mom asked him to turn off his show as she didn’t want her son to see.

He explains that he was on a long flight in an aisle seat. He explained that he hadn’t seen any of Game of Thrones yet, so he set up his tablet at his seat and started watching. If you’ll recall, in the very first episode of the show, Bran sees Jaime and Cersei getting intimate, so they push him out the window of the tower.

When he was about “an hour or two into watching”, a woman two rows behind him tapped him on the shoulder and told him that he needed to turn it off immediately.

Confused, he asked why. She replied that her young son “could see the show playing” on his tablet and that it’s not suitable for kids because of the graphic nature of the series. He agreed that it’s not for kids, but he did not agree to turn it off.

HBO A mom was not happy when a fellow passenger watched Game of Thrones on a plane

“She then basically told me that I am an a**hole for not considering other people around me,” he wrote. And he wanted to know if she was right, so he took to Reddit.

In a few edits, he clarifies that he was wearing headphones the whole time and he was flying from Europe to the U.S. He’s not exactly sure what seat the kid was in as it seemed like he and his mom switched seats frequently.

Readers unsure about who’s in the wrong

After reading the man’s Reddit post, most people agreed that OP had done the right thing and that the mother has no right to decide what other people watch.

“She could have swapped seats with the kid or distracted him. If all else failed she could have politely asked you if you would mind angling your tablet so he couldn’t see it. Instead, she jumped straight to telling you that you *had* to turn it off. That is entitlement right there. The world does not revolve around her child,” one person wrote.

However, some also argued that, while the mom could have gone about being nicer, OP should not have been watching Game of Thrones while out in public.

“Don’t watch p*** in public places,” someone else wrote, “no matter how critically acclaimed said p*** is.”

