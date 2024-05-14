TikToker goes viral trying to meet Casey Neistat during daily 5 am runs

TikToker Charlie Horowitz is running across the Brooklyn Bridge every day at 5 am in hopes of meeting YouTuber Casey Neistat, but it’s not going quite as planned.

YouTube star Casey Neistat revealed on a podcast that every morning at 5 am, he puts on his running shoes and jolts across the Brooklyn Bridge.

“I run across the Brooklyn Bridge seven days a week, five in the morning,” he said.

Charlie Horowitz saw that podcast and began a series on his TikTok channel where he goes for a run across the Brooklyn Bridge in hopes of meeting the YouTuber.

It didn’t take long for his videos to start making it onto the For You Page, with day two of the challenge getting over 10k views. The videos continued to grow in popularity slowly, but on day five broke over 500,000 views.

Casey even left Charlie a comment on the fifth day, but unfortunately left the determined TikToker some bad news.

“I broke my foot,” he said. “Gonna be a couple of weeks. Stay with it.”

Being that he is a huge fan of the YouTuber, Charlie was stoked to see a response from Neistat. He replied: “Lets freaking go Casey! Hope the foot gets better soon, would love to see you out there.”

On his sixth day, Charlie addressed the comment from Casey further — thanking him for acknowledging his efforts. “I appreciate the comment. You best believe I’m not stopping… I’ll see you here at 5 am,” he said.

With over 12 million subscribers on YouTube, Casey Neistat is one of the biggest video bloggers on the platform. He’s been uploading videos since February 2010 and has continued to focus on his love for New York City and various tech.

This isn’t the first time a fan has tried to get the attention of a popular creator, either. Back in February 2024, a woman got a tattoo of Kai Cenat on her face — and threatened to do it again if he ignored her TikTok video.

A MrBeast fan went viral as well after revealing that he got the YouTuber’s name tattooed on his leg dozens of times.