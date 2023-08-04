Passenger sparks debate after reclining on flight to making himself comfortable

A TikTok has gone viral after a woman became frustrated at a man who was reclining in his seat on a plane, leading to a heated debate.

The video was posted on TikTok by user LorenH and has garnered over a million views already, where a woman can be seen seated on a plane as the seat in front of her is pushed back.

She raises her eyebrows, adjusting herself due to the seat being reclined toward her.

The text over the video says, “Me hating on people who push their seats back on a plane bc [because] I actually respect people’s space and would never do it.”

The TikTok’s caption read, “I don’t know what’s worse – this or a barefoot through the handrest.”

TikTok viewers debate reclining passenger

The viral TikTok has sparked a debate among viewers, as the majority supported the woman.

One user wrote that they totally agree, while another said, “I completely understand that people are allowed to do this BUT it ignites such a rage in me.”

A viewer wondered why planes have the option to recline as another noted, “If [you’re] sleeping, sure! But I always get stuck behind the person who does it the whole flight, watches movies & doesn’t bring it up when meals are served.”

But there were also people who sided with the man who reclined his seat as a user wrote, “People who complain about people reclining on long haul flights need to just never fly again…they recline for a reason.”

Meanwhile, another user asked if the woman does not recline her seat and said that it is “inevitable” in a medium to long-haul flight but also explained that they would request the person to move forward when having meals.

