Mom goes viral after calling out school for putting duct tape over daughter’s ripped jeans

A mom went viral on TikTok after calling out her daughter’s school for duct-taping her ripped jeans because she broke the dress-code.

In a now viral clip with 3.9 million views, shanahdrummond2 filmed herself walking into her child’s school and asking an administrator if they thought it was “acceptable” to put duct tape on her daughter’s skin.

In response, the administrator said that she told the student to go to the nurse’s office. However, the mom claimed in the comments section of the TikTok that that was a “lie.”

According to her daughter, the administrator had asked only if she had an extra pair of pants, before demanding the pants be taped shut.

At the end of the video, the TikToker showed a photo of her child wearing the ripped jeans in question with two slabs of red duct tape over her upper thighs.

“Am I overreacting, or am I justified in being pissed off that the school thought it was acceptable to put duct tape on my child’s skin?” the mom wrote in the video caption. “I feel the school should’ve called me if they needed to change her pants.”

Most TikTok users in the comments sided with the mom, and agreed that the school went too far.

“Dress code or not, you call the parents and tell them to bring a change of clothes. You don’t put tape on someone’s child!” one user wrote.

“The issue isn’t whether or not she was in dress code, it’s that they put duct tape on her without giving her the choice to call home for new clothes instead,” another said.

Others, however, said the mom and daughter should’ve known the school dress code.

“You’re overreacting, you should know your dress code. Don’t send your kids to school in torn-up jeans it’s not allowed,” one user commented.

“She went against dress code and was offered the chance to change and said no. She’s old enough to know better,” another wrote.

