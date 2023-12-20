Mom gets revenge on bully stealing daughter’s lunch by lacing it with laxatives

A mom upset that a bully kept stealing her daughter’s lunch decided to take matters into her own hands after the school and principal refused to take action.

They say parents would do anything for their kids and one mom certainly proved that expression true by unleashing her wrath on a school bully tormenting her child.

In a thread on Reddit, a mom revealed that for weeks, her daughter’s lunches were being stolen by a mysterious thief at the school.

After contacting the education establishment, the mom explained that the principal wasn’t any help, instead suggesting that her daughter “keep her lunch safer.”

“I brought the issue to her teacher and principal, but they didn’t seem to care. Both suggested she might have just been losing it,” she said.

Girl faces suspension after mom laces food with laxatives to trick bully

Not deterred, the angry mom hatched a plan to uncover the culprit by placing laxatives in her daughter’s lunch.

Sure enough, a boy whom the mom labeled Billy, ended up rushing to the bathroom and the pattern repeated for several days.

Unfortunately, the boy ended up telling his own mom that he was deliberately fed food with laxatives, and according to the Redditor, her daughter was facing a suspension as a result.

Freepik The mom decided to take the bully problem into her own hands.

Seeking solutions, the mom asked Reddit for help and the replies didn’t disappoint.

“Your daughter gets constipated and takes laxatives to maintain regular bowel movements. Then ask Billy’s mother why the f**k he’s taking her laxatives,” one suggested.

“Don’t admit to anything! Feign ignorance and ask why they are eating the food in the first place?” replied another.

“Tell them to prove it. Maybe there was something in there that just didn’t agree with his stomach. Not your daughter’s fault old boy got a weak stomach,” said someone else, who added that the mom their “hero.”

Unfortunately, the account the mother made has since been deleted or banned, so we don’t know how she ended up handling the situation, but it’s certainly one of the wildest, most mischievous ways of dealing with a thief that we’ve ever seen.