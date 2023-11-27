OnlyFans model’s family banned from ice rink after parents mock son at hockey game

An OnlyFans model and her family have been permanently banned from an ice hockey rink after her son was mocked by parents when he was checked into the boards by the opposing team.

32-year-old Florida mom Sara Blake Cheek has once again found herself between a rock and a hard place thanks to her OnlyFans profession.

Previously, Cheek’s son had been suspended from school when her OnlyFans content was discovered and the controversy has spread to the world of ice hockey.

According to Cheek, during her son’s game in October, a parent began mocking her 9-year-old son and even threatened to injure her after she confronted him.

OnlyFans model says she was threatened by parents at hockey game

Speaking with the New York Post, Cheek explained that her son was checked into the boards and a parent behind her started cheering that the boy was hurt.

“My kid gets slammed into the boards and the parent behind me starts cheering that he’s hurt. And so of course, as a mom — just like anybody would be — turned and said, ‘You can’t be serious right now.’ And then that’s where the whole thing started that involved us,” she explained.

Instagram/thesarablake OnlyFans model Sara Blake Cheek’s family is banned from ice hockey.

Following this, several men began to join in and threatened Cheek, resulting in her husband, Matt, stepping in to defuse the situation. Unfortunately, only one side was punished.

Just days later, the Cheeks received an email informing them that they had all been banned from the rink, but the coach of the team revealed that no other parent would face similar consequences.

“They should be protecting anybody, any parent or any woman that gets assaulted,” Sara Blake Cheek blasted. “But instead, they choose to punish the victim and tell my kids, us, we’re never able to attend that rink ever again or set foot in there because of what I do for a living.”

This isn’t the first time that the OnlyFans model has gotten into a fight at one of her son’s hockey games. Earlier this year, Cheek revealed that she got into a shouting match with a schoolteacher who was trash-talking the team.