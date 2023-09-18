OnlyFans model gets revenge as childhood bully’s dad subscribes to her content

Popular OnlyFans model and mother Lucy Banks revealed how she got sweet revenge on a childhood bully after learning her dad subscribes to her videos.

Throughout the years, plenty of OnlyFans models have been shocked by who subscribes to them. From step-dads paying for custom videos to former teachers spending big bucks, there’s no shortage of wild subscriber scandals.

The latest incident comes from an OF model down under who discovered that her childhood bully’s dad ended up subbing to her and couldn’t help but brag about it on TikTok.

In a TikTok clip, Banks started dancing with glee and rubbed some salt in the wound of her former childhood enemy.

OnlyFans model catches bully’s dad subscribing to her videos

In a video, Lucky Banks danced outside, calling the discovery the “greatest day ever.”

Banks further explained in the text adding, “The girl from my hometown who tried to ruin me. Her dad just subscribed to me.”

It turns out that her bully’s dad likely got wind of Banks’ OnlyFans due to her growing up in a small town for many years.

In an interview with Mamamia, Banks recalled making $3,000 in her first month and deciding to push forward to earn even more money, but it came at an expense to her personal life as she was judged by those close to her.

“I had family members that didn’t talk to me for 18 months,” she said. “I fell out with my entire friend group. It was really hard and there was a time when I was like, ‘What have I done?’”

However, she decided to stick with it and not care what other people thought. It was the right call, as she’s since made millions on the controversial platform.

Unfortunately for her childhood bully’s dad, Banks plans to close her OnlyFans at the end of September after breaking the platform’s rules and alleging selling her Snapchat code.

Rather than fight an appeal, she’s decided to move on, or so it seems. Her Instagram account states that her website will be closing for good at the end of the month, so while her victory over her bully is short-lived, at least she will always have it in her back pocket.

