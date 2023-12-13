Pokemon card thief suspect caught and beaten by police

A suspected Pokemon card thief tried to get away after allegedly pocketing the items, but Westerville Police cornered him before beating and tasering him.

The suspect, 35-year-old Ernest Fields, is accused of attempting to steal $670 worth of Pokemon cards from a Meijar store. However, an employee of Nexstar reported him to Westville PD, who then attempted to apprehend Fields at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 10.

Store footage and recently released body cam footage show an officer then punched him “at least 13 times” and “tased [Fields] 3 times” before he was put in custody.

The initial statement received by NBC “leaves out any mention of punches or taser use,” though video footage appears to contradict this.

Violent arrest of Pokemon card thief suspect

In a video from NBC4 Columbus, the alleged thief is asked to “get out of the car,” and he responds by putting his hands up before being dragged out of the car and being asked to put his hands behind his back. Before an officer can catch him, he then tries to flee.

The officer’s body cam turned off during the arrest, coming back on once Fields was on the floor.

Fields can be heard shouting “I’m sorry, I’m sorry” while getting punched by an officer, before two more squad cars turn up. Further officers rushed to help and tased Fields while his face was pressed into the tarmac.

Westerville Police released body camera and security camera store footage following the arrest.

Police say they are taking the matter seriously, and Chief Charles Chandler commented that this newly released body cam footage and store footage will be “reviewed by the division’s professional standards bureau.”

An unnamed officer from the department said, Fields “pushed an officer” and “resisted arrest”, which led to the escalation.

Westerville Police believe Fields may have resisted because he had an outstanding warrant for arson in Franklin County. Fields is now being charged with 4th-degree felony assault.

Officers say they found the stolen Pokemon cards in his car, as well as suspected illegal drugs.